Unlocking the potential of a beautiful Edwardian house: A new floorplan,hand-carved furniture, and an armoire to last a lifetime

Susie Watson added a relaxed, Gustavian-inspired feel to the bedroom of this Edwardian house. Arabella Youens takes a closer look.

‘The position of this house, halfway up a hill and overlooking rolling countryside, was to die for,’ explains Susie who designs an extensive range of wallpaper, fabrics and accessories that she sells in her eponymous shops. Situated only two miles outside Bath, it was bought by the designer’s daughter, Anna, and her husband when they moved out of London, ‘but it took huge imagination to see its potential’.

The original floorplan was a muddle of rooms and the house had to be completely reorganised. This is the main bedroom, which enjoys spectacular rural views from the double-aspect windows. The walls are covered in Susie’s Duck Egg Shalini wallpaper and the curtains and blinds are in one of her fabrics, Malathi, an intricate and hand-embroidered linen made by craftsmen and women in southern India.

The furniture was also designed by Susie and hand-carved by a team in Rajasthan from acacia wood, which is then bleached to result in a warm tone; the effect allows the new pieces to blend easily with antique ones.

‘The armoire is one of our most popular designs. Fitted furniture often isn’t very attractive and costs a fortune,’ says Susie. ‘The great benefit of this is not only that it has plenty of space — both drawers and hanging — but you can take it with you.’

The floors are covered in a neutral herringbone carpet from Alternative Flooring. The finishing touch is the art on the walls, a nod to Susie’s previous career as a gallerist in Holland Park — both pieces are by artists she represented.

Susie Watson Designs — www.susiewatsondesigns.co.uk