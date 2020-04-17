Six ideas to update your house for spring with paints and wallpapers

Amelia Thorpe selects the latest hues to refresh your house for spring with paints and wallpapers.

Flower power

Ideal for making a design statement in a roomy space, Tulips features larger-than-life flowers, each one lined up next to another. It costs £420 for a 3m A and B panel repeat.

Andrew Martin — 020–7225 5100; www.andrewmartin.co.uk

National treasure

Little Greene has collaborated with the National Trust to produce a new range of wallpapers, recreated from originals in selected Trust properties. They include Belton Scenic Sunbeam, based on an original in the Chinese bedroom at Belton House in Lincolnshire, which dates from 1785. It costs £209 per roll, with two rolls required for a panel of six drops, totalling just over 3m wide.

Little Greene — 0845 880 5855; www.littlegreene.com

Spring fresh

Solvent-free, water-based and designed to be sustainable and environmentally friendly, M&L Paints offer a full range of colours in Chalky Interior Matt, Interior Eggshell and Full Gloss finishes, as well as Exterior Eggshell and Masonry formulations. This shed is in Passiflora Exterior Eggshell, £62.50 for 2.5 litres.

M&L Paints — 01730 779911; www.mandlpaints.com

Magic moment

Inspired by a trip to Capri, Vanessa Barneby and Alice Gates wanted to re-create some of the magic of dining beneath the many lemon trees at the famous Da Paolino restaurant on the island, where, at certain times of year, the fragrance can be intoxicating. The result is their Capri Lemons wallpaper, £93 per 10m roll.

Barneby Gates — 01672 560240; www.barnebygates.com

Gentle warmth

Susie Watson’s range of softly shaded paint colours blends beautifully with her collection of natural fabrics. The range includes Pale Sienna Matt Emulsion, £45 for 2.5 litres, a delicate earthy tone that creates a warm backdrop to soft furnishings in muted pinks and greens.

Susie Watson Designs — 0344 980 8185; www.susiewatsondesigns.co.uk

Golden moment

As Bond fever mounts with the launch of No Time to Die later this year, Britain’s oldest family-owned paint manufacturer, Mylands, celebrates its long-standing relationship with the film industry (and appearance in every James Bond film since Dr No) with a Metallics collection of four hues. It includes Gold, £30.90 for one litre of acrylic paint, perfect for adding a glamorous accent to any room.

Mylands — 020–8670 9161; www.mylands.com