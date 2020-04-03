Six simple ways to add character, style, drama and warmth to your bathroom

If you're looking for ways to spruce up your home, the bathroom is a great place to start — and Amelia Thorpe has some ideas.
Coloured tiles for character
Add character to the simplest showering space with an interesting mix of softly coloured tiles: Gelato gloss ceramic wall tiles in Azura, left, and Marine, £47.47 per sq m, with Melrose Grey porcelain floor tiles, £43.13 per sq m.
Mandarin Stone — 01600 715444; www.mandarinstone.com￼
Arts-and-Crafts style
Taking its inspiration from the Arts-and-Crafts era, the Edwin bobbin trolley is made from English oak and stained in a choice of three shades or painted. It is made to order and costs from £1,600.
Balineum — 020–7431 9364; www.balineum.co.uk
Copper-bottomed baths for a dramatic touch
Drummonds baths are available in a variety of beautiful finishes, now including Burnished Copper. Created by wrapping the cast-iron tub in sheet copper, which is then burnished and polished by hand to create a luminous lustre, the effect is shown here on the Wye bateau bath, £10,740.
Drummonds — 020–7376 4499; www.drummonds-uk.com
Wood for natural warmth
Wood adds warmth to a bathroom design and is ideal if your space is feeling a touch cool and clinical. This £1,435 Edinburgh wash-stand is made of treated oak, with a Carrara marble top and ceramic basin, plus open shelves for useful storage.
Neptune — 01793 427450; www.neptune.com
For a bit of fresh appeal, think about mosaics
These Confiserie recycled-glass mosaics add subtle interest to a wall; £79.88 per sq m.
Claybrook — 020–7052 1555; www.claybrookstudio.co.uk)
Light touch for delicate charm
The scattered pattern of faded roses on concrete-effect background gives these porcelain floor and wall tiles a delicate charm. Available with a co-ordinating range of plain concrete-effect tiles; £118.80 per sq m.
Lapicida — 01423 400100; www.lapicida.com
