Six simple ways to add character, style, drama and warmth to your bathroom

If you're looking for ways to spruce up your home, the bathroom is a great place to start — and Amelia Thorpe has some ideas.

Coloured tiles for character

Add character to the simplest showering space with an interesting mix of softly coloured tiles: Gelato gloss ceramic wall tiles in Azura, left, and Marine, £47.47 per sq m, with Melrose Grey porcelain floor tiles, £43.13 per sq m.

Mandarin Stone — 01600 715444; www.mandarinstone.com￼

Arts-and-Crafts style

Taking its inspiration from the Arts-and-Crafts era, the Edwin bobbin trolley is made from English oak and stained in a choice of three shades or painted. It is made to order and costs from £1,600.

Balineum — 020–7431 9364; www.balineum.co.uk

Copper-bottomed baths for a dramatic touch

Drummonds baths are available in a variety of beautiful finishes, now including Burnished Copper. Created by wrapping the cast-iron tub in sheet copper, which is then burnished and polished by hand to create a luminous lustre, the effect is shown here on the Wye bateau bath, £10,740.

Drummonds — 020–7376 4499; www.drummonds-uk.com

Wood for natural warmth

Wood adds warmth to a bathroom design and is ideal if your space is feeling a touch cool and clinical. This £1,435 Edinburgh wash-stand is made of treated oak, with a Carrara marble top and ceramic basin, plus open shelves for useful storage.

Neptune — 01793 427450; www.neptune.com

For a bit of fresh appeal, think about mosaics

These Confiserie recycled-glass mosaics add subtle interest to a wall; £79.88 per sq m.

Claybrook — 020–7052 1555; www.claybrookstudio.co.uk)

Light touch for delicate charm

The scattered pattern of faded roses on concrete-effect background gives these porcelain floor and wall tiles a delicate charm. Available with a co-ordinating range of plain concrete-effect tiles; £118.80 per sq m.

Lapicida — 01423 400100; www.lapicida.com