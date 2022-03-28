Breathtaking new looks for bathrooms, from linen and lights to a truly spectacular nickel bathtub

Elegant baths, vanities and accessories to add a touch of luxury to your bathroom, selected by Amelia Thorpe.
Eye catcher
Enjoy the best views as you relax in this elegant centrepiece—the William Holland bateau bath in nickel, £5,741, from C. P. Hart, shown here with the Samuel Heath Style Moderne floorstanding bath-shower mixer in polished nickel, £4,090 — www.cphart.co.uk
Deep design
Designed for a deep and relaxing soak, the Avon is a contemporary take on a traditional bateau bath. Made from cast iron and shown here with a polished exterior, it costs from £4,950, with the Bestwood crosshead floorstanding bath and shower mixer, from £3,372, both Drummonds — www.drummonds-uk.com
Flower power
The handle of the White Tulip basin mixer is inspired by the elegant shape of a tulip as it starts to bloom. Designed by the widely admired French architect and designer Philippe Starck for Duravit, the tap is available in a choice of heights and costs £319.20 for the medium size —www.duravit.co.uk
Grey gloss
Paintbox Ash gloss ceramic tiles, from £39.60m sq, are designed to add a touch of understated beauty to your bathroom walls, available with matching pencil and cornice mouldings to complete the design, from Mandarin Stone — www.mandarinstone.com
Art Deco design
The distinctive shape of Perrin & Rowe’s Deco basin mixer, £961, is inspired by the glamour of 1930s style—designed to make an elegant addition to any bathroom or cloakroom setting — www.perrinandrowe.co.uk
Bathtime bliss
Integral to the perfect bathing experience is a towel of just-so plumpness and softness. Made to order in Lancashire from 100% Egyptian long-staple cotton, Peter Reed’s monogrammed bath linen costs from £35 for a hand towel and from £142 for a bathrobe —www.peterreed.com
Classic elegance
Specialists in classic bathroom fittings, Porter’s offer includes this elegant Carter double vanity with marble top, from £3,486, Kew Drop lights, £456 each, and Everdon tall mirrors, £612 each — www.porterbathroom.com
Centrepiece
The Boat bath, from £2,358, can be customised in the colour of your choice, enhancing its role as the focal point of a bathroom design. It is shown here with an Axor freestanding bath shower mixer in a bespoke finish, £5,565, both from Ripples — www.ripplesbathrooms.com
Subtle beauty
The chic Knightsbridge vanity unit with honed Carrara marble top and undermounted basin, £6,539, is set against Warehouse Décor porcelain tiles, £106 per 60cm by 120cm tile, introducing a touch of faded beauty to soften the look, from West One Bathrooms — www.westonebathrooms.com
Bathroom wall lights
Compton bathroom light in Antiqued Brass, £178.50, Jim Lawrence — www.jim-lawrence.co.uk
Octagonal bathroom wall light, £349.20, and 7in Empire Pale Cream card shade, £72, both Vaughan — www.vaughandesigns.com
Mullan Kairi wall light in Antique Brass, £264, West One Bathrooms — www.westonebathroomsonline.com
Soap dishes
Ana soap dish, £15, Anbôise — www.anboise.com
Arabescato marble soap dish, £114, Drummonds — www.drummonds-uk.com
Cara Guthrie hand-thrown soap dish, £25, Toast — www.toast
Bathroom cabinets
Bisazza Wanders wall-mounted bathroom mirror cabinet, £1,945, C.P. Hart — www.cphart.co.uk
Chichester bathroom wall cabinet in Shell, £475, Neptune — www.neptune.com
Aid medicine cabinet, £353, Skandium — www.skandium.com
