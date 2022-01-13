A magnificent copper bath at the centre of a wonderful Buckinghamshire bathroom

A striking copper bath and classically inspired joinery have brought this bathroom to life. Arabella Youens takes a closer look.

This is the bathroom of a Buckinghamshire house, where the new owners decided to strip back and reconfigure some of the rooms, as well as reintroduce architectural detail that had been lost.

To do so, they enlisted the help of Carmen Evans of Pan’s Lodge, who drew up new layouts, and furniture-maker Clive Christian, who was commissioned to design joinery for a number of rooms.

‘By the time we started on this bathroom, we’d already completed much of the ground floor, so I had a clear sense of what the clients wanted,’ Mrs Evans explains. The room is entered through double pocket doors and is now furnished with a magnificent pair of vanity units either side of the bath that are highly detailed, an approach that is typical of Clive Christian’s style.

The joinery is from the company’s classically inspired Architectural collection, which includes Ionic-inspired base pilasters, Doric friezes and dentil cornices. It is hand-painted in Slaked Lime by Little Greene.

As well as plenty of storage, the cabinetry features two under-mounted porcelain basins and large mirrors set within panels that offer reflected glimpses of the garden views behind. Out of shot is a spacious shower enclosure. All the bathware was sourced through Drummonds.

The floors were laid with large-panel, book-matched San Marino marble. Sourced directly from the quarry in Portugal, it has a soft veining with a hint of copper — a link to the bath that takes centre stage in the space. ‘I wanted to create a striking contrast and soften the room a little — a copper bath felt like the perfect option,’ explains Mrs Evans. Adding further glamour are wall sconces that have been set within the central mirror and overhead chandelier, both by Christopher Hyde.

Arabella Youens

Clive Christian — www.clivechristianfurniture.com

Pan’s Lodge — www.panslodge.com