Soaking it up: Five brilliant bathubs

Make a bath an event, with these extraordinary bathrooms and bathtubs selected by Amelia Thorpe.
Luxury touch
The Connery freestanding bath, from £5,758, is a new addition to the C. P. Hart portfolio. The classic tub is shown with Cora vanity units, from £5,233, and brassware, all by Italian manufacturer Park Avenue, known for its luxurious and glamorous fittings.
0345 600 1950; www.cphart.co.uk
Focal point
Made in a Kentish foundry, the 1,700mm Copper Bateau bath with Silver Nickel interior, £7,500, creates a striking centrepiece, with the English bath-shower mixer on standpipes, £2,400, and High Level Deluge Cistern Ensemble, from £3,000, all by Catchpole & Rye.
01233 840840; www.catchpoleandrye.com
Natural look
From Lapicida’s range of marble-inspired designs, Marmi Extra tiles, from £82.80 per sq m, team the beauty of natural stone with the easy maintenance and durability of porcelain.
01423 400100; www.lapicida.com
Suite dreams
The Armstrong brass-ware collection by Perrin & Rowe www.perrinandrowe.co.uk has a distinctive industrial feel. The taps and shower fittings, £6,617, are shown with the Mozzano bath, from £3,856, available in a choice of 199 colours from Victoria + Albert Baths.
0333 800 0011; www.vandabaths.com
Hot tub
Handmade in Essex by The Albion Bath Company, the Geminus Linea bath is available with an exterior painted in any Farrow & Ball or Dulux colour, shown here in Farrow & Ball Picture Gallery Red, from £3,797.
01255 831605; www.albionbathco.com
