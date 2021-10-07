The best new looks in bathrooms, from storage and sinks to Philippe Starck’s ‘White Tulip’ bathtub

Amelia Thorpe picks out some of the best new looks in bathrooms.

Cupboard love

Good storage helps create a tranquil, clutter-free bathroom, making it a modern essential. This Chichester washstand with drawers, cupboards, double basins and Carrara marble top costs £1,920, from Neptune.

Compact choice

Designed with smaller bathrooms in mind, the Regent cast-iron bath teams statement looks with compact 1,520mm by 730mm by 598mm dimensions. Shown here painted in Farrow & Ball’s Radicchio, it is finished to order, with other options including raw metal, primed metal or polished and lacquered, from £3,750, Drummonds.

Smart step

Piazza Amber and Nero matt porcelain floor tiles team classic chequerboard style with modern practicality, as they are non-porous, high-grip, hardwearing and easy to maintain. Measuring 195mm by 195mm by 10mm, they cost £58.70 per sq m, from Mandarin Stone.

Ageing gracefully

Designed and manufactured in England, the Langbourn single-lever basin mixer in Satin Brass is unlacquered and will develop its own individual patina over time. It costs £762 from Perrin & Rowe.

On show

In September West One Bathrooms opened a new showroom at 70 Calverley Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent. Triple the size of its previous premises in the town, the store has two floors of luxury fittings, tiles, paint from Mylands and a waterproof wallpaper gallery, even a four-dimensional virtual-reality theatre, so you can be ‘immersed’ in your bathroom design before purchasing.

Blooming marvellous

Inspired by the sculptural shape of a tulip in bloom, French designer Philippe Starck’s White Tulip bathroom collection for Duravit includes this elegant freestanding bath, from £3,714, and wall-hung basin console, from £1,960, from C. P. Hart.

