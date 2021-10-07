The best new looks in bathrooms, from storage and sinks to Philippe Starck’s ‘White Tulip’ bathtub

Amelia Thorpe picks out some of the best new looks in bathrooms.
Cupboard love
Good storage helps create a tranquil, clutter-free bathroom, making it a modern essential. This Chichester washstand with drawers, cupboards, double basins and Carrara marble top costs £1,920, from Neptune.
Compact choice
Designed with smaller bathrooms in mind, the Regent cast-iron bath teams statement looks with compact 1,520mm by 730mm by 598mm dimensions. Shown here painted in Farrow & Ball’s Radicchio, it is finished to order, with other options including raw metal, primed metal or polished and lacquered, from £3,750, Drummonds.
Smart step
Piazza Amber and Nero matt porcelain floor tiles team classic chequerboard style with modern practicality, as they are non-porous, high-grip, hardwearing and easy to maintain. Measuring 195mm by 195mm by 10mm, they cost £58.70 per sq m, from Mandarin Stone.
Ageing gracefully
Designed and manufactured in England, the Langbourn single-lever basin mixer in Satin Brass is unlacquered and will develop its own individual patina over time. It costs £762 from Perrin & Rowe.
On show
In September West One Bathrooms opened a new showroom at 70 Calverley Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent. Triple the size of its previous premises in the town, the store has two floors of luxury fittings, tiles, paint from Mylands and a waterproof wallpaper gallery, even a four-dimensional virtual-reality theatre, so you can be ‘immersed’ in your bathroom design before purchasing.
Blooming marvellous
Inspired by the sculptural shape of a tulip in bloom, French designer Philippe Starck’s White Tulip bathroom collection for Duravit includes this elegant freestanding bath, from £3,714, and wall-hung basin console, from £1,960, from C. P. Hart.
Why we’re renewing our love affair with traditional bathrooms
Modern bathroom design has thrown the baby out with the bathwater, says Giles Kime – but the classical fittings we used
The surprising secret of marital harmony: not two bathrooms, but two basins
Michael Caine swears by separate bathrooms. You don't need to go quite so far, says Giles Kime.
Beautiful bathrooms: How to design your lighting, draw the eye and make the most of your space
Bathrooms are typically the smallest room in the house - interior designer Joanna Wood shares her top tips and tricks
Making a bathroom that’s cosy as well as beautiful: ‘Furnish a bathroom as you would any other room, to create a relaxing and inviting feel’
Victoria Wormsley has added a decorative feel to the bathroom of her Hampshire home. She spoke to Amelia Thorpe.
‘A bathroom should be somewhere you spend time and relax, rather than a purely utilitarian space’
Interior designer Nicole Salvesen, co-founder of Salvesen Graham, offers advice on adding warmth and decorative detail to a bathroom.
‘The bathroom should be an extension of the rest of your home, so don’t be afraid to treat it that way’
Interior designer James Thurstan Waterworth shares his thoughts on creating the perfect bathroom.