Best free-standing baths from £4,000 to £14,000 — for people who really want to splash out

Amelia Thorpe

Free-standing baths for making a statement — not to mention causing havoc with your bank statement.

Le Vingt-Neuf roll-top bath in Polished Cast Iron, £12,000, Catchpole & Rye.
01233 840840; www.catchpoleandrye.com

Ex.t Nostalgia bath in Blue Grey, £11,207, C.P. Hart.
0345 873 1121; www.cphart.co.uk

Usk bath in Hammered Brass, £14,340, Drummonds.
020–7376 4499; www.drummonds-uk.com

Qatego bath by Studio F. A. Porsche, £7,110, Duravit.
01908 286680; www.duravit.co.uk

Atlantic cast-iron panelled bath painted in Wenge, £6,445, Fired Earth.
0345 565 2032; www.firedearth.com

Portman marble top painted bath, from £5,634, Porter.
020–3355 1817; www.porterbathroom.com

Antique Copper boat bath, £5,221, Ripples.
www.ripplesbathrooms.com

Lussari 1500 bath in Gravel Grey Blue Gloss finish, £4,226, Victoria + Albert.
01952 221100; www.vandabaths.com

Albany bath, £4,239, West One Bathrooms.
0333 011 3333; www.westonebathrooms.com