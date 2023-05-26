Best free-standing baths from £4,000 to £14,000 — for people who really want to splash out

Free-standing baths for making a statement — not to mention causing havoc with your bank statement.
Le Vingt-Neuf roll-top bath in Polished Cast Iron, £12,000, Catchpole & Rye.
01233 840840; www.catchpoleandrye.com
Ex.t Nostalgia bath in Blue Grey, £11,207, C.P. Hart.
0345 873 1121; www.cphart.co.uk
Usk bath in Hammered Brass, £14,340, Drummonds.
020–7376 4499; www.drummonds-uk.com
Qatego bath by Studio F. A. Porsche, £7,110, Duravit.
01908 286680; www.duravit.co.uk
Atlantic cast-iron panelled bath painted in Wenge, £6,445, Fired Earth.
0345 565 2032; www.firedearth.com
Portman marble top painted bath, from £5,634, Porter.
020–3355 1817; www.porterbathroom.com
Antique Copper boat bath, £5,221, Ripples.
www.ripplesbathrooms.com
Lussari 1500 bath in Gravel Grey Blue Gloss finish, £4,226, Victoria + Albert.
01952 221100; www.vandabaths.com
Albany bath, £4,239, West One Bathrooms.
0333 011 3333; www.westonebathrooms.com
The best new looks in bathrooms, from storage and sinks to Philippe Starck’s ‘White Tulip’ bathtub
Amelia Thorpe picks out some of the best new looks in bathrooms.
Making a bathroom that’s cosy as well as beautiful: ‘Furnish a bathroom as you would any other room, to create a relaxing and inviting feel’
Victoria Wormsley has added a decorative feel to the bathroom of her Hampshire home. She spoke to Amelia Thorpe.
Breathtaking new looks for bathrooms, from linen and lights to a truly spectacular nickel bathtub
Elegant baths, vanities and accessories to add a touch of luxury to your bathroom, selected by Amelia Thorpe.
Six simple ways to add character, style, drama and warmth to your bathroom
If you're looking for ways to spruce up your home, the bathroom is a great place to start — and
How to create a warm, decorative bathroom for a country house
Interior designer Nicole Salvesen, co-founder of Salvesen Graham, offers advice on adding warmth and decorative detail to a bathroom.