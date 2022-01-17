Everything you need to transform your bathroom into a stylish oasis, from patterned walls to elegant marble washstands

Ideas and inspiration as selected by Amelia Thorpe.
Two’s company
Twin basins are the secret to a happy marriage. A stylish option is the elegant Pyrford Double washstand in Verde marble with an Aged Brass frame and shelf, from £10,620, Catchpole & Rye www.catchpoleandrye.com
Pattern play
Leading premium bathroom retailer C. P. Hart recently invited a small group of designers to create room sets at its London flagship showroom in Waterloo. The striking results are worth a trip in itself and include this design by Eva Sonaike — www.evasonaike.com, who teamed her signature Odi scheme with a selection of C. P. Hart’s fittings for a bathroom inspired by beach houses on West Africa’s Atlantic seashore. www.cphart.co.uk
Fresh fragrance
Combining leafy notes with natural warmth, Neptune’s English Fig hand and body wash, £20 for 300ml, brings a touch of fresh luxury to bathtime, even in the depths of winter. www.neptune.com
Mosaic marvel
New Ravenna, the US specialist in custom stone and glass mosaics, has created Harriet, a geometric design in delicate hues, from honed Cloud Nine and Desert Pink stone. It costs £2,028 per sq m from West One Bathrooms. www.westonebathrooms.com
Bespoke freestanding heated towel rail
Yes, you could get a towel rail from Screwfix for £45. But why would you want to do that when you could have one which is a work of art? From £5,442, Drummonds. www.drummonds-uk.com
Small Floor Mounted towel rail
Yes, you could get a towel rail from Screwfix… Oh, sorry, we already did that line. Anyway, the sentiment still stands. This one is £1,224 from Porter. www.porterbathroom.com
Fleuron towel rack in Nickel
This towel stand is so elegant it’ll bring a tear to the eye (as might the price tag, sadly). it’s £1,018 from the aptly-named Waterworks. www.waterworks.com
