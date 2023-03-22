Drummonds bathrooms: 35 years of timeless luxury

Drummonds has redefined classic bathrooms through an unswerving focus on the highest level of craftsmanship, design and detail, as well as a winning combination of the best of old and new.

In the late 1980s, Drummond Shaw, the founder of Drummonds, was working as a commodity broker while restoring a country house and found it hard to source good-quality classic fittings. In 1988, he decided to leave his job, swap his Porsche for a forklift truck and establish a reclamation yard. Driven by growing demand, he moved into the manufacture of high-quality classic bathroom fittings.

Today, Drummonds has showrooms in London and New York and collaborates with some of the world’s leading designers, including Martin Brudnizki, Susie Atkinson and Marc Newson.

This spring sees the launch of a new range of lights designed by Suzy Hoodless and, in June, Drummonds will collaborate with Barlow & Barlow on a room in the WOW!house at the Design Centre, at Chelsea Harbour in London. Bathrooms by Drummonds feature in castles and palaces around the world, as well as historic houses, such as St Giles House, in Dorset, and at Annabel’s, the iconic London club.

The best of old and new

Drummonds is guided by a belief that its products must be a joy to use, beautiful and timeless, as well as having a capacity for longevity. The classic good looks of its designs go hand in hand with cutting-edge technology — the company is constantly evolving both form and function.

A growing presence in the US has precipitated a greater focus on water-saving technology, while collaborations with designers such as Marc Newson provide a contemporary twist on its products.

The beauty’s in the details

The work of the human hand creates characteristics that could never be achieved in a mechanised process. One such is the lost wax technique that has been used to make highly detailed artefacts such as jewellery since the 5th century BC, which is enhanced by the painstaking process of polishing and finishing by hand. Drummonds’ finishes age over time, developing a lovely patina, and the enamelling process on their baths means they last a lifetime.

The benefits of longevity

The company believes their range of products will become tomorrow’s classics. This has both sustainability and financial benefits: some of Drummonds’ customers take their bathrooms along when they move.

