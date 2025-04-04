Five takeaways from Watches and Wonders Geneva 2025
Country Life’s Luxury Editor, and our eyes and ears on the Geneva ground, reports back from the watch industry’s biggest event of the year.
Rosie Paterson
New York has the First Monday in May, better known as The Met Gala; and Geneva has The First Week of April, better known as Watches and Wonders. Each year, the Swiss city is flooded with watch industry buffs clutching at their loupes (ok, perhaps their iPhones, mini mics and ring lights these days), galvanised for a week of what can only be described as horological hysteria. April 1 through to 4 was for industry insiders, but for the third year running, the show opened to the public for the ensuing weekend.
Things kick off on the Tuesday, when my email inbox fills to the brim with press releases announcing new watches from every brand of note (plus, some of the small and independent ones, too). However, seeing these magnificent timepieces on screen doesn’t come close to touching them — and trying them on — in real life.
More than 60 global brands — from Rolex, TAG Heuer and Patek Philippe, to Piaget, Van Cleef & Arpels and (new to the Palexpo Genève show-space), Bvlgari — build vast and elaborate booths. Turning up with an entire Formula 1 (F1) car or a fighter jet isn’t unheard of. In fact, it’s probably encouraged and is the perfect backdrop to those much-needed social media moments. If you’re lucky, you’ll rub shoulders with a celebrity ambassador or two; this year, Roger Federer was on the arm of Rolex.
So, without further ado, here are a few of my top moments from Watches and Wonders Geneva 2025:
Hermès’ Arceau Rocabar de Rire
Oh, how this piece stole my heart instantly; dare I say it was my favourite of the show? Possibly because it encouraged the traditionally staid audience to chuckle. The Arceau watch was designed by Henri d'Origny in 1978, but its recent cheeky transformation captivates children and adults alike. Strip back the humour though, and you’ll discover that the craftsmanship is still exquisite and creative, employing horsehair marquetry, engraving and miniature painting.
The design is a reimagining of Dimitri Rybaltchenko’s mischievous horse, which originally appeared on the Rocabar de Rire silk scarf. The animal’s tongue sticks out and retracts thanks to a spring mechanism connected to a 9 o'clock pusher. Each watch is a numbered 12-piece limited edition.
Price on application
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Patek Philippe’s Shantung silk-inspired 4946R-001 Annual Calendar
There’s something about the rich texture of fabric that has inspired a few watches this year; Cartier for one, but the knock out example was Patek Philippe’s Annual Calendar ref 4946R-001. Just look at the brown dial’s mesmerising depth of tone and colour.
The new, rose gold model is 38mm and the dial ‘is enhanced by a double vertically and horizontally satin-brushed finish reminiscent of shantung silk fabrics’. It’s all in clever contrast to the brown calfskin strap with a denim pattern and cream stitching.
Invented and patented by Patek Philippe in 1996, the Annual Calendar mechanism displays the day, date and month — and requires only one manual correction a year (towards the end of February).
From £ 47,440
Cartier’s Tank à Guichets
Every year, the Grand Dame of the jewellery world reimagines one of their iconic watch creations. This time round it was the turn of the Tank à Guichets, first designed in 1928.
The Guichets behaves like a modern digital watch, but it has the brain of the highly intelligent calibre 9755 MC hand-wound, with jumping hours and dragging minutes. The bold design has a strength that mimics the original — a modern classic, particularly in a brushed gold.
Gold Tank à Guichets from £43,500
Rolex’s Land-Dweller
The honeycomb dial on the new Land-Dweller is just delicious, and rather unisex in style, thanks to the fact that it comes in two sizes (36mm and 40mm) and a variety of colourways.
The Land-Dweller marks a new chapter in the Rolex story, sported by tennis legend Roger Federer in advance of the show (shock horror) in what was actually rumoured to be a deliberate ploy to drum up interest. We can see why Roger was so keen to get on with it though; the integrated bracelet strap is so tactile and seamless, it simply begs to be worn.
However, most excitingly, it houses a brand-new movement that beats at a frequency of 5Hz with a revolutionary escapement, named Dynapulse.
From £12,250
Parmigiani’s TONDA PF GMT Rattrapante Verzasca
Parmigiani’s TONDA now boasts a bold new colourway; Verzasca Green, inspired by the crystalline water of the Swiss valley of the same name.
The timepiece was originally unveiled in 2022 and made headlines for its sleek dual-time function (two hour hands to indicate the time in two different time zones) and super-refined style. Press the pusher located between 7 and 8 o'clock and the upper hand will jump forward by an hour to reveal a second one which stays as is to display the wearer's 'home time'. Press the crown-integrated pushbutton to reposition the second time zone hand neatly back on top of the other one.
As ever, there’s no date or time window — just an unbroken flash of coloured dial. It’s a breath of fresh (Swiss) air in an industry that often piles complication on complication in order to impress.
From CHF28,700
Hetty Lintell masterminded the launch of the magazine’s Luxury pages back in 2012 and has overseen them ever since. She also edits Gentleman's Life, Country Life’s annual men’s lifestyle supplement, and styles and art-directs all of the magazine's fashion and still-life shoots. Her real forté, however, is compiling top-notch goodie bags for any party the magazine hosts. The best-dressed member of the team, Hetty can normally be found darting between Bond Street and a photographic studio in East London.
-
-
Harts House: A home straight out of a fairytale for sale in Kent
We try not to use cliché too often, but sometimes only cliché will do.
By James Fisher Published
-
The poisonous tree lighting up your garden, and name that Farrow & Ball colour: Country Life Quiz of the Day
Plus classic children's literature and one of Europe's most beautiful cities in Friday's quiz.
By Toby Keel Published
-
‘To grasp the momentousness of the reopening, one must understand the place The Frick holds in the hearts of New Yorkers’: Inside the splendour of Fifth Avenue’s beloved gallery
The beloved NYC art museum’s ‘renovation and enhancement project’ manages to both assure and astonish.
By Owen Holmes Published
-
A remarkable $100 million numismatic collection reappears after being buried for more than 50 years
A collector hid his treasure from the Nazis, his widow kept it secret for decades, but now Roman aurei, Greek staters and British pounds so rare that some have never been sold at public auction have resurfaced and will go under the hammer.
By Carla Passino Published
-
The V&A and Burberry announce landmark Fashion Gallery makeover
The V&A is renovating one of its largest and most-visited spaces — with support from British fashion house Burberry.
By Amie Elizabeth White Published
-
What lies beneath: The weird and wonderful things lurking in Britain's museum basements
From radioactive rocks to great white sharks, and a dolphin called Boris, the things stored in Britain's museum basements make the mind boggle — and now plans are afoot to improve visitor access.
By Deborah Nicholls-Lee Published
-
The century-old enamelling technique used to create Van Cleef's lucky ladybird brooch — which has something in common with Country Life
The technique used in the jeweller's Geneva workshop has been put to good use in its latest creation.
By Hetty Lintell Published
-
Jaecoo 7 SHS: Can you really get a luxury SUV for £35,000?
The Chinese automaker Jaecoo lands on UK shores with the 7. We take it for a spin around Scotland and the north of England to see if the hype is real.
By Charlie Thomas Published
-
Love, sex and death: Our near-universal obsession with the rose
No flower is more entwined with myth, religion, politics and the human form than the humble rose — and now there's a new coffee table book celebrating them in all of their glory.
By Amy de la Haye Last updated
-
Seeing you seeing me: How did British artists portray eachother in the 20th and 21st centuries?
The 'Seeing Each Other: Portraits of Artists' exhibitions comprises paintings, prints, drawings, photography, sculpture and installation spanning 125 years.
By Annunciata Elwes Published