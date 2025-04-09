Big, bright and bold: Colourful luggage to inspire your next spring getaway

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works .

Bottega Veneta Large Intrecciato duffle in 'Parakeet' £4570 SHOP NOW

Luggage has a tendency to linger in the backs of cupboards long past its sell-by date, brought out to air a few times a year and rarely replaced until it’s visibly falling apart. And I, more than anyone, am guilty of this. I’ve held onto suitcases with missing wheels and a broken telescopic handle that threatened to blind anyone who tried to use it because ‘it will come in handy when I move house.’ Spoiler alert: it did not.

Easter might fall late this year, but there are two bank holidays and a half-term (and then the summer holidays) all hot on its heels. It means ample opportunity to get away for a couple of days or a long weekend, at home or abroad — so consider this your much-needed PSA to buy a new bag, or two, that’s fit for public viewing.

Last week, RIMOWA released a limited edition ‘Holiday’ collection of briefcase-looking cabin cases in three high gloss primary colours. The design was inspired by one of the brand's bags from 1988 — and one that was among the first to stray from conservative blacks, browns and dark blues. Now, we're not suggesting you purchase a whole new suite of luggage in clashing tones and turn the airport carousel into a Dulux paint chart, but a smaller pop of colour, here and there, will never go amiss. With that in mind, here’s a round-up of some of the bolder holdall and cabin bags on the market right now to help usher in the warmer months and your sunny sojourns.

RIMOWA Holiday hand-carry case in 'Gloss blue' £890 SHOP NOW

Sense of Lake Bric's special edition Passalacqua holdall €450 SHOP NOW

Hermès R.M.S cabin suitcase £8940 SHOP NOW Anya Hindmarch Bespoke Walton travel bag £1149 SHOP NOW

Louis Vuitton Rolling trunk in 'Yellow' £8100 SHOP NOW

Mulberry Leather four-wheel suitcase in 'Lawn Green' £1995 SHOP NOW