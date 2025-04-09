Big, bright and bold: Colourful luggage to inspire your next spring getaway

If RIMOWA's new 'Holiday' campaign is anything to go by, then conservative-coloured luggage is out and eye-catching is in.

RIMOWA Holiday Case Family
(Image credit: RIMOWA)
Bottega Veneta Large Intrecciato Duffle in Parakeet
Bottega Veneta
Large Intrecciato duffle in 'Parakeet'

Luggage has a tendency to linger in the backs of cupboards long past its sell-by date, brought out to air a few times a year and rarely replaced until it’s visibly falling apart. And I, more than anyone, am guilty of this. I’ve held onto suitcases with missing wheels and a broken telescopic handle that threatened to blind anyone who tried to use it because ‘it will come in handy when I move house.’ Spoiler alert: it did not.

Easter might fall late this year, but there are two bank holidays and a half-term (and then the summer holidays) all hot on its heels. It means ample opportunity to get away for a couple of days or a long weekend, at home or abroad — so consider this your much-needed PSA to buy a new bag, or two, that’s fit for public viewing.

Last week, RIMOWA released a limited edition ‘Holiday’ collection of briefcase-looking cabin cases in three high gloss primary colours. The design was inspired by one of the brand's bags from 1988 — and one that was among the first to stray from conservative blacks, browns and dark blues. Now, we're not suggesting you purchase a whole new suite of luggage in clashing tones and turn the airport carousel into a Dulux paint chart, but a smaller pop of colour, here and there, will never go amiss. With that in mind, here’s a round-up of some of the bolder holdall and cabin bags on the market right now to help usher in the warmer months and your sunny sojourns.

RIMOWA Holiday Case Campaign Stills
RIMOWA
Holiday hand-carry case in 'Gloss blue'

Antler cabin suitcase in 'Dune Yellow'
Antler
Cabin suitcase in 'Dune Yellow'

Gucci Monogram-print Web-stripe coated-canvas duffle bag
Gucci
Monogram-print duffle bag

Globe-Trotter GOLF le FLEUR* Carry-On - 4 Wheels
Globe-Trotter
GOLF le FLEUR* carry-on

Globe-Trotter GOLF le FLEUR* carry-on - 4 Wheels

(Image credit: Globe-Trotter)

Sense of Lake Brics Passalacqua holdall
Sense of Lake
Bric's special edition Passalacqua holdall

Hermès RMS Cabin suitcase
Hermès
R.M.S cabin suitcase

Anya Hindmarch Bespoke Walton travel bag
Anya Hindmarch
Bespoke Walton travel bag

Louis Vuitton rolling trunk
Louis Vuitton
Rolling trunk in 'Yellow'

Leather 4 Wheel SuitcaseLawn Green High Shine Leather
Mulberry
Leather four-wheel suitcase in 'Lawn Green'

