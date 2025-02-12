Land of soap and glory: How the British beauty industry is setting global standards for sustainability and style

Despite our reputation for wonky teeth and ruddy cheeks, the British have been leading figures in the beauty industry for centuries.

Take Floris for example, a fragrance house born on Jermyn Street in 1730 that has stood the test of time (quite literally: the same St James’s store remains there almost 300 years later), or the still-market-leading Mason Pearson hairbrush, designed here in 1885.

‘The UK has a rich history of craftsmanship and quality,’ says Arabella Preston, founder of the (slightly younger) skincare brand Votary, ‘and British manufacturing has this incredible heritage of quality and precision — the beauty industry being no exception.’

Today the market spans everything from niche brands to global, household names — with a clear focus on innovation, sustainability, and often an unquestionable sense of British pride.

‘British brands almost always retain a sense of authenticity,’ adds Preston, ‘and mixing tradition with modernity. That balance is what makes the British beauty industry stand out, and why it’s so exciting to be part of it.’

Emily Cameron, Creative Director of Ffern, another exciting new-ish brand who are pioneering natural fragrance making in Britain, agrees it’s an exciting time to be a part of the beauty industry, with ‘a lot of innovative, young brands coming up in the last few years.’

At Ffern, she says, they’re ‘endlessly inspired by the British landscape and our heritage, and return to ancient British myth and folklore’ with each of their seasonal fragrances.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Out of the loop when it comes to home-grown beauty? Here are five brands to know and love.

Votary

A quiet disruptor in the skincare industry, Votary made gentle but important waves back in 2015 when they launched products centred around seed oils which are suitable for even the most sensitive of skin types (compared to essential oils that can cause irritation).

(Image credit: Votary)

The brand is unquestionably loyal to its British roots, manufacturing and sourcing as many ingredients as possible here — but Preston tells me a lot of that is less sentimental, ‘and more about sustainability and practicality. Manufacturing in the UK means we can significantly reduce our carbon footprint.

Plus, post-Brexit, it’s more practical to produce here.’

One of her hero ingredients is the flaxseed oil used in Votary’s best-selling Super Seed Facial Oil. ‘It’s such a powerhouse ingredient,’ she says, ‘packed with omega-3 fatty acids that are incredible for nourishing and replenishing the skin. And what I love most is its ability to calm irritation and support the skin’s natural barrier — it’s like comfort food for your face.’

The flaxseed they use is grown in the UK, cold-pressed and bottled all under the same roof. ‘That’s an exceptionally short supply chain,’ Preston adds, ‘and it feels good to be supporting the British beauty industry by producing here.’

Fern

Based in Somerset, Ffern was born in 2017 from a simple goal of restoring perfumery to its artisan roots. Their fragrances are organic, vegan and made from the highest quality, sustainably sourced, natural ingredients, ‘working with the rhythm of the seasons to blend, barrel-age and bottle four unique scents a year, released at the equinox and solstice.’

(Image credit: Edvinas Bruzas)

This process goes hand in hand with the Ffern’s customer shopping experience: you become a member of the ‘Ffern ledger’ (for which there is currently an ever-growing waitlist), and every single perfume bottle made is attributed to a person on that list, sent to them on release.

This not only prevents any waste, but also has helped foster a community spirit. ‘We actively encourage feedback and suggestions. It becomes a highly collaborative journey.’

From the start, Ffern’s founders have challenged themselves to think beyond the norm. ‘For example, we were the first fragrance brand to eliminate all packaging waste with the creation of compostable mycelium bottle trays,’ says Cameron, ‘and one of our most exciting projects this year is to start a Ffern farm, where members can experience how their fragrances are made…We’re determined to keep making fine perfumes in the way that people don’t think you can anymore.'

Bamford

Founded on the belief ‘that we need to be mindful of our connection to the earth, respect nature’s resources and the land that provides for us’, Bamford is a brand synonymous with the bucolic British countryside (or more specifically, The Cotswolds).

(Image credit: Bamford)

Led by Lady Carole Bamford, founder of Daylesford Organic, the beauty brand came about because of her own search for products made with naturally sourced and, where possible, certified organic ingredients, blended with aromatic essential oils chosen because they do good things for the skin, and smell delicious too.

Not only can you lather yourself in Bamford products at home (their Geranium scented line is a personal favourite), but their Wellness Spa locations across the UK offer a chance to wallow in them via curated treatments and mind-melting spa days.

Jo Malone London

(Image credit: Jo Malone London)

Though Jo Malone London has a whole host of scents utilising ingredients from across the globe (such as myrrh and tonka and oud and bergamot), they are steadfastly rooted in Britishness — leaning into it for limited edition collections and some of their best-selling perfumes.

Jo Malone London have created scents inspired by canal hedgerows and blustery beaches, wildflowers and home-grown fruits, and recently dedicated a limited edition creation to Paddington Bear (Orange Marmalade, of course).

Perhaps their most beloved British-inspired fragrance is ‘English Pear and Freesia’, a crisp and comforting depiction of Autumn in the countryside.

Commune

Just when we thought the Somerset town of Bruton had maxed out on cool, bodycare brand Commune came along to add to the list of reasons to love it.

(Image credit: Commune)

Housed in beautifully designed packaging (their signature Eclipse motif is inspired by the local Gothic architecture, Paganism and Roman baths) that is 0% plastic and 100% recyclable, the range is one to look to if you want your bathroom to resemble a five star hotel.

The formulations are plant-based, free from harsh chemicals and kind to skin, packed with cosseting shea and cocoa butters and nourishing jojoba. The signature Seymour scent, zesty with grapefruit and woody with cypress, is near hypnotic.

In late 2024, they gave us the opportunity to take their scent beyond the bathroom with 100% natural soy and beeswax candles, poured into stylish aluminium vessels topped with marble lids.

Available in three scents, my top pick is Vetiveria Nox: sweet with vanilla, warm with myrrh, spicy with pepper and the chicest addition to my sitting room set up.