Listen up puffins, peregrines and seal pups — Big Brother is watching you
The Wildlife Trusts have installed more than 25 video cameras around the country that live stream activity from barn owl nests to popular puffin sites.
From courting and nesting to hatching and fledging, it’s peak wildlife webcam season, says The Wildlife Trusts, which currently shares more than 25 live video streams online as it monitors and protects sites.
The puffins of Skomer Island, off the Pembrokeshire coast — which recently hit a record-breaking population of 43,626 — are particularly popular, garnering 120,000 views (about 19,000 hours of watch time) last year, and tens of thousands enjoy tuning into the lives of barn owls Finn and Trude in Somerset’s Blackdown Hills; they recently welcomed four fluffy owlets to their nest box, as well as a confused pigeon, who swooped in to lay an egg beside them.
A post shared by Somerset Wildlife Trust (@somersetwt)
A photo posted by on
Once extinct ospreys can be seen in Rutland, Cumbria and Wales. Over in Herefordshire, Alban and Boudica, peregrines of St Albans Cathedral, have seen three eggs hatch and the fluffy pups at South Walney, Cumbria’s only grey seal population, are unbelievably cute. Even smaller are the pups of Essex Wildlife Trust’s soprano pipistrelle bat roost; adults are about the size of a human thumb so the young are truly tiny.
‘From barn owls and puffins to bats and seal pups, there’s nothing quite like a webcam to lift our spirits, giving an unrivalled window into the worlds of the wildlife we share a home with,’ says Dom Higgins of The Wildlife Trusts. ‘We know the thrills and spills captured by these webcams are enjoyed by many people from around the world.’
See more on the Wildlife Trusts website.
Annunciata grew up in the wilds of Lancashire and now lives in Hampshire with a husband, two daughters and an awful pug called Parsley. She’s been floating round the Country Life office for more than a decade, her work winning the Property Magazine of the Year Award in 2022 (Property Press Awards). Before that, she had a two-year stint writing ‘all kinds of fiction’ for The Sunday Times Travel Magazine, worked in internal comms for Country Life’s publisher (which has had many names in recent years but was then called IPC Media), and spent another year researching for a historical biographer, whose then primary focus was Graham Greene and John Henry Newman and whose filing system was a collection of wardrobes and chests of drawers filled with torn scraps of paper. During this time, she regularly gave tours of 17th-century Milton Manor, Oxfordshire, which may or may not have been designed by Inigo Jones, and co-founded a literary, art and music festival, at which Johnny Flynn headlined. When not writing and editing for Country Life, Annunciata is also a director of TIN MAN ART, a contemporary art gallery founded in 2021 by her husband, James Elwes.
