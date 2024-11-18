Buy a guitar from Jeff Beck, unpicking the Massacre of Glencoe and why you might go to prison for trimming a hedge

Plus, a glorious property for sale, watches that are art, and the quiz of the day

Beck Guitar

Guitars from the personal collection of Jeff Beck are to be auctioned by Christie’s in the new year, much to the excitement of rock fans everywhere (including me). The guitarist, who died last year, won multiple Grammys, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, and collaborated with, among others, Jimmy Page, Jimi Hendrix, Rod Stewart, David Gilmour, Tina Turner, Mick Jagger, Carlos Santana, Stevie Wonder and Imelda May. The sale will include more than 130 guitars, amps and ‘tools of the trade’. Estimates range from £100 to £500,000.

Highlights of the sale include his iconic 1954 ‘Oxblood’ Gibson les Paul, his ‘Yardburst’ Les paul from 1958, the ‘Tele-Gib’ created by Seymour Duncan, and his white Fender Stratocaster named ‘Anoushka’.

‘These guitars were his great love and after almost two years of his passing it’s time to part with them as Jeff wished. After some hard thinking I decided they need to be shared, played and loved again,’ says Beck’s wife Sandra. ‘It is a massive wrench to part with them but I know Jeff wanted for me to share this love.’

Recommended videos for you

‘He was a maestro of his trade. He never lusted after commercial success. For him it was just about the music. He constantly reinvented himself with his musical direction and I could not single out one person, one recording or one guitar as his favourite. I hope the future guitarists who acquire these items are able to move closer to the genius who played them.’

The sale will take place in London on January 22. For more information, click here.

Quiz of the day

1) What was the name of Henry VIII’s illegitimate but acknowledged son?

2) Which word represents Q in the phonetic alphabet?

3) What is the name of the second book in the Old Testament?

4) Albumen is more commonly known as what?

5) How many strings does a ukulele have?

The Massacre of Glencoe

Excavations in the dramatic Highland landscape of Glencoe have unearthed a treasure trove of artefacts linked to the infamous massacre that took place in 1692, it has been revealed. Researchers from the University of Glasgow and the National Trust for Scotland have surveyed and conducted digs at the abandoned township of Arhnacon where, on February 13 1692, 38 members and associates of Clan MacDonald of Glencoe were killed by British troops.

They have discovered a wealth of artefacts that provide a rare glimpse into everyday life in 17th-century Glencoe, such as German and French pottery, decorated knife handles, loom weights, shoe buckles and tobacco pipes. They also found a bent plaid pin and two pieces of lead musket balls, which they believe are related to the escape of MacDonal of Achnacon, who fled the massacre. Both Clan Chief Alasdair MacDonald and his wife were executed that evening.

‘By exploring these dwellings and the archaeology of Glencoe, we are able to build a richer understanding, not only of the tragic events of the 1692 Massacre, but also the everyday lives of those who lived and worked in Glencoe in the 17th and 18th centuries,’ says Dr Edward Stewart, excavations co-director.

‘Recent discoveries – both in Achnacon this year and the Summerhouse of MacIain in 2023 – allow us to connect with the people who once called this glen ‘home’ in a profoundly personal way. We’re not just uncovering the grand events of history, but the individual human stories that were so painfully disrupted. These help to give intimate insights into the lives and livelihoods, diets, beliefs and experiences of those who lived in this landscape over 300 years ago.’

Works and excavations will continue, hoping to ‘shed new light on a history that has long been overshadowed by the events of 1692’. ‘These artefacts may be small and unassuming, but they represent the very real human experiences that unfolded here,’ says Dr Stweart. ‘The archaeology team feel it is our responsibility to ensure these stories are told, and their legacy is not forgotten.’

Where doves do not cry

You might think Jaggards in Wiltshire has everything you could need. 8,500sq ft of accommodation on three floors. A neo-Gothic stone conservatory. Eight bedrooms. 2.75 acres of delicious gardens and grounds. But what if you had 1,000 doves that you needed to put somewhere? Thankfully, there’s a rare dovecote included too. Wonderful.

Trim hedge, visit jail

The breaking of rules on hedgerows could now be subject to civil or even, in severe cases, criminal sanctions under the Management of Hedgerows (England) Regulations 2024, which came into being under the previous Government. New strictures include no hedge-cutting between March 1 and August 31 to protect wildlife, including nesting birds (although some trimming will be permitted for practical purposes, such as safety), and the maintenance of a green buffer strip that extends 2m (6ft) from the centre (for hedges of more than five years old) to preserve habitat. Spot application of pesticide on buffer strips is only allowed in the case of controlling certain weeds, such as ragwort and invasive plants.

Anyone, but especially those who own or are responsible for a hedge, can have their say on potential sanctions via a Defra consultation, which closes on December 10

Masterpieces in miniature

I am not one to usually fuss about watches. I have one that doesn’t cost me very much that tells me the time. It tells the time just as well as one that costs quite a lot of money. However, when I saw these masterpieces from some of the great makers, where art, creativity and passion meets precision, I realised what I was missing out on. It’s a brilliant look into elegance by the fantastic Nick Foulkes.

That’s all for today, see you tomorrow

Quiz answers

1) Henry Fitzroy (1st Duke of Richmond and Somerset)

2) Quebec

3) Exodus

4) Egg white

5) Four