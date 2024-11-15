‘The perfect English country retreat from the modern world’, with medieval origins, Georgian flourishes, towering oaks and immaculate gardens

All this, plus a dovecot for 1,000 birds at Jaggards, in the heart of Wiltshire.

Down in Wiltshire, Oliver Custance Baker of Strutt & Parker’s country department is overseeing the sale of the Grade II*-listed Jaggards at Neston, two miles from Corsham and 9½ miles from Bath. He quotes a guide price of ‘excess £2.95m’ for this graceful, elegant family home.

What today is essentially a Jacobean manor house is in fact a 700-year-old property that was rebuilt in 1657 for R. Kington, but which still incorporates parts of the original medieval house. And as you can see, it also blends elements of Georgian and Victorian design from the changes made over the centuries, all coming together in a home described by the agent as ‘the perfect English country retreat from the modern world ‘.

According to its Historic England listing, it was part of a holding first referred to in 1340, which was held by the Kington family from about 1560–1766, before passing to J. Shore, the Leir family and, in 1866, to J. B. Fuller of Neston Park.

It was restored for Sir J. M. F. Fuller in 1899 by the eminent architect and archaeologist Harold Brakspear, who lived at Corsham.

Lovingly preserved by the current owner during his 25-year tenure, medieval, Georgian and Victorian interiors blend seamlessly with the Jacobean oak-panelled drawing room and strapwork ceilings where, the agents say, ‘elegance and charm meet functionality’.

Jaggards, which is approached through matching stone gate piers, sits in 2¾ acres of lovely formal gardens that include a rare dovecote with 1,000 nesting boxes, on a pretty country lane on the edge of Neston village.

The house offers more than 8,500sq ft of accommodation on three floors, including numerous ground-floor reception rooms and a large kitchen/breakfast room at the western end of the house.

To the rear, you’ll find a south-facing, neo-Gothic Bath-stone conservatory, ideal for summer entertaining.

There are six bedrooms, four bath/shower rooms and a family room on the first floor, with the principal bedroom suite, a further bedroom and a bathroom located on the second floor.

Jaggards is for sale at £2.95m — see more details and pictures.