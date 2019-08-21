The charming Cotswolds house that could be yours for just £12,000 (just mind your head)

It will be included in a two-day auction from 17-18 September.

A charming timber-framed Wendy house is to be auctioned next month (17-18 September).

The diminutive building has ‘entertained generations of children’ and is estimated to sell for between £12,000 and £15,000.

It has stood at Prinknash Bird and Deer Park, near Cheltenham, for over 20 years.

Chorley’s auctioneers in Gloucestershire describes the Wendy house as a ‘timber-framed building with tile roof and leaded-style windows, internal staircase and plastered infill to the upper section and brick below’.

The house’s dimensions are a tiny 260cm x 260cm x 400cm.

‘This Wendy house has entertained generations of children at Prinknash since it was installed,’ state Chorley’s.

Prinknash Bird and Deer Park was created in 1974 by cartoonist and artist Philip Meigh. Philip’s daughter, Melanie, found the Wendy house at Ronson’s Reclamation Yard outside Gloucester and persuaded her father to purchase it.

The pair negotiated a deal and the agreed price for the house is said to have included delivery and ‘a new pair of trousers’.

The Wendy house was extensively restored, with the installation of a new roof complete with tiny roof tiles. In 2008 electricity was installed.

Prinknash Bird and Deer Park features three additional follies, the Double Aviary, and two domed aviary houses, the Kookaburras. The landscaped parkland is the home of deer, pygmy goats, miniature Mediterranean donkeys and waterfowl.

The Wendy house is lot 500 of Chorley’s two-day auction from 17-18 September. The auctioneers note that the building can be moved in two sections and the responsibility for this will fall to the buyer.

Those fond of quirky properties may remember the weird and wonderful Victorian bathhouse we featured last month.

The £1.5 million St. Leonards-On-Sea property came complete with a kitchen bowling alley, cinema room and colourful carnival decor.

Perhaps the buoyant buyer will also be in the market for a tiny playhouse?