Conker cheating scandal rocks world championships, a kingfisher becomes ungovernable, and dogs in the army rewarded with latest tech: It’s the Dawn Chorus

Cheating at conkers

The world of top level conkers is reeling from allegations of cheating, it was revealed yesterday. The winner of the men’s world championships was found to have a replica steel chestnut in his pocket, leading to allegations of foul play from other competitors. The World Conker Championships has said it is investigating, while the player in question, David Jakins, denies the claims.

Mr Jakins has competed at the event since 1977 and this year was the first time he won the annual title, which takes place in Southwick, Northamptonshire. After his win, organisers searched the 82-year-old, who also goes by the name ‘King Conker’ and found the metal replica in his pocket.

Per the Guardian, Jakins is the top judge at the competition, and is responsible for ‘drilling and inserting strings into competitors’ chestnuts’. His defeated opponent, Alastair Johnson-Ferguson, said he suspected ‘foul play’, according to the Daily Telegraph.

‘My conker disintegrated in one hit, and that just doesn’t happen,’ he said. ‘I’m suspicious of foul play and have expressed my surprise to organisers.’

In response, Mr Jakins said: ‘I was found with the steel conker in my pocket, but I only carry [it] around with me for humour value and I did not use it during the event. Yes, I did help prepare the conkers before the tournament. But this isn’t cheating or a fix, and I didn’t mark the strings.’

The deer parks that define us

These days considered by many in the countryside to be nothing more than pests, the deer and the habitats created to hunt them sculpted so much of our countryside. Read John Lewis-Stempel’s latest piece, where he understands how these rural oases came to be.

Quiz

1) Who is the current Director-General of the BBC?

2) In which century was Mozart’s Così fan tutte first performed?

3) The Mentha plant genus is commonly known as what?

4) Where in London was bloodstock auctioneer Tattersalls originally based?

5) What is 2016 in Roman numerals?

No gods, no masters

A kingfisher in Worcestershire laughs in the face of authority. Credit: Mike Lane, via Alamy

Old dogs, new kits

Good news for our four-legged friends in the forces, who have been promised £3 million worth of new kit. ‘Canine comrades’ will now receive combat vests, blast goggles, ear defenders, rubber boots and elastic snoods, according to the Ministry of Defence.

There are 500 dogs currently in service to the MoD, mostly German shepherds, Belgian mallinois, springer spaniels and labradors, that serve across the Army, Royal Air Force, MoD Police and guard services. They work across a variety of roles, including bomb detection and security patrols.

New kit will also include harnesses that allow the dogs to parachute from planes (attached to their owners) or ‘fast rope’ from helicopters. The money will also be spent on better training, such as tunnels, weaves and jumps so that their ‘lives are enriched throughout their time in service’.

‘Dogs are the Armed Forces’ best friend and have invaluable roles in combat, from mine-clearing to sniffing out danger, to help keep Britain safe,’ said the MoD.

250th anniversary of Austen to begin

A travelling writing desk that has not been in Southampton since its owner, Jane Austen, scribbled on it there in 1806–09, has returned to the Hampshire port city. A gift from the author’s father, George Austen, for her 19th birthday, the desk is a mahogany case that opens to reveal a writing slope and various compartments, including a lockable drawer.

On loan from the British Library, it will go on display at God’s House Tower from November 16, not far from Austen’s one-time home in Castle Square. There, it will form the centrepiece for an exhibition celebrating her 250th anniversary next year, which involves a creative writing programme for women.

Arts-and-Crafts meets modern comforts

Creating the perfect English country house

Quiz answers

1) Tim Davie

2) 18th century (1790)

3) Mint

4) Hyde Park Corner

5) MMXVI