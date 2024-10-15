In with the old, in with the new: a seven bedroom Arts-and-Crafts house in Hampshire that’s six years old

Beeches Hill near Alton walks an elegant tightrope of having plenty of space, contemporary features and elegant design. All under one roof.

We here at Country Life dot com always appreciate a property with a bit of history behind it. You know the type: open fireplaces, ornate plasterwork, exposed beams, things of that nature. Usually these things are several hundred years old. Usually you cannot have the period charm unless you have the period.

But what if you could? What if you had all the period charm in a home built in 2018? A home that looks several centuries old, but requires none of the restoration required? A home such as this one, called High Beeches, on Swaines Hill in Hampshire.

For sale with John D Wood, Savills and Knight Frank for £9.45 million (I never said it would be cheap), this property is a delightful seven-bedroom country home that occupies a pristine position in the East Hampshire countryside. It is everything you could ever want; a flawless mix of contemporary elegance and period charm in a splendid location. Pictures? Pictures.

Recommended videos for you

With more than 12,000sq ft of space, there is plenty of room here. And if that isn’t enough room, there are two further ancillary accommodation spaces, a party barn, and a garage with accommodation on the first floor.

The interiors are bright and spacious throughout, with large open spaces providing plenty of space to relax or entertain. All types of room are catered for here: a large kitchen/breakfast room, a family room, a garden room, a day room and a morning room. A room for pretty much every hour of the day.

The principal bedroom suite occupies pretty much the entire eastern wing of the first floor, and features not only his and hers dressing rooms, but also his and hers bathrooms. I can only dream.

The property also comes with 19 acres of gardens and grounds, which include a swimming pool and stable block. The elevated location of the plot ensure great views of the surrounding countryside.

Beeches Hill is for sale for £9.45 million. For more information and pictures, click here