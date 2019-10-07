Country Life Today: How plants feel ‘pain’ – and warn each other when they’re about to get eaten

In today's round-up, we bring you mind-bending research about plant communication, look at 'green' sheep and find out more about Scotland's new spaceport.

How plants warn each other when they’re getting eaten

Plants can warn each other when under attack, according to new research which sounds like something out of science fiction, but actually comes from Cornell University.

Researchers carried out a study which found that plants release chemicals to the air around them when threatened by herbivores or pathogens. When other plants detect these chemicals, they can change their metabolism to help ward off trouble. That can be in a change of taste – for example, to be more bitter – or to attract insects which could help them fight back.

‘It’s not a random change – in fact, those chemical and metabolic changes are also helping them cope with those attackers,’ explains Professor Andre Keppler.

‘It’s very much like our immune system: Though plants don’t have antibodies like we have, they can fight back with pretty nasty chemistry.’