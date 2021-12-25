Country Life’s best 10 articles of 2021

The Country Life website team takes its pick of some of our favourite articles of the year — some of which were big hits, some of which went under the radar, but all of which we think were fascinating slices of life.

These are presented in no particular order. And if we had to pick just one? It’d probably be the brilliant interview with photographer Charlie Waite.

You’ve read the book — you’ve quite possibly been given multiple copies — so this interview with the man himself was wonderful and eye-opening.

It’s a curious quirk of statistics that cats outnumber dogs in the UK, despite there being more dog owners. The reason? Cat owners seldom stop at one.

Our ‘Secret Britain’ at the start of the year was full of fascinating gems, but this was probably the pick of the bunch: an intriguing look at a little-known site which we can’t help but thing ought to be more famous.

Country Life’s agony aunt is pithy and hilarious. If you’ve not worked your way through her collected columns, this is the time to start.

From paper and steel to lavender and gold, Martin Fone unwraps the history and meaning behind anniversary gifts.

Country Life staffers Rosie Paterson and James Fisher originally started writing regular columns in lockdown, but they picked it up again later in 2021 — and produced a series of gems.

‘I’m flabbergasted,’ declared Jeremy Clarkson when we asked him about the success of ‘Clarkson’s Farm’. ‘I honestly thought it would serve up gentle disappointment to fans of Top Gear and The Grand Tour, who have watched me for years, but it’s gone berserk.’

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers looks at the life of the Duke of Edinburgh whose life ‘was nothing if not an unusual one.’

Ian Morton investigates the myths and legends linked to Ireland’s favourite plant.

Annunciata Elwes spoke to Charlie Waite about his striking landscape images and how amateurs might follow suit — and good news: ‘it’s not about the equipment.’

In this article, Charles Harris experiences views that no man had from the dawn of time until the 20th century–and few do now, as he explores the Lake District in a 3ft wide and 15ft long autogyro.

We’d been at the campsite for all of three minutes before we got stuck in the mud…. The kids were crying — one with laughter, one in fear — and I could feel my other half’s blood pressure climbing even beyond the closed door. The things I do for Country Life.’

