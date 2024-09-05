National Racehorse Week, a unique chance to go behind the scenes of the Sport of Kings

'No other top-tier sport that opens its doors for free to the public the way racing does.'

National Racehorse Week returns for the fourth consecutive year next month, in a bid ‘to show the public what life as a racehorse is really like’.

Some 132 venues across the UK, including nine studs, 10 retraining centres and 91 yards, such as Nicky Henderson’s in Lambourne, Berkshire, and Charlie and Mark Johnston’s in Middleham, North Yorkshire, will host events from intimate tours to open days for up to 800 people. There will be farrier, equine swimming and schooling demonstrations; race-horses will also be taken to visit schools, hospitals, charities and community groups.

‘There is no other top-tier sport that opens its doors for free to the public the way racing does with National Racehorse Week,’ says Gabi Whitfield, head of welfare communications at Great British Racing, which runs the event, funded by The Racing Foundation (with support from the Racing Post and Godolphin) and The Horserace Betting Levy Board.

‘It’s an incredible opportunity for people to get close, at scale, to the Thoroughbred and we see, first hand, the positive impact this has on people’s opinion of welfare in racing… Coupled with the ongoing work of the sport’s Horse Welfare Board and the recently launched welfare campaign HorsePWR, British racing continues to take big strides forward in building trust.’

‘I had one person come to an open day admitting they’d arrived with quite a negative opinion on the sport, which we helped change,’ adds racehorse trainer Dave Loughnane.

‘Upon leaving, she said if she met anyone in the future with a negative outlook, she’d tell them to come and experience what we do.’

National Racehorse Week runs from September 7–15 — www.nationalracehorseweek.uk.