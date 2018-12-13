Sporting Life: 10 majestic images that give a unique perspective on the immutable bond between Man and Horse

Toby Keel

A new book sheds a wonderful light on the unique relationship that people have with their horses.

Equine Journeys: The British Horse World by Hossein Amirsadeghi

Equine Journeys: The British Horse World was put together by Persian writer Hossein Amirsadeghi, who spent a year travelling across Britain meeting and photographing a huge variety of people whose lives revolve around the care and enjoyment of these magnificent beasts.

From vets and stable lasses to top-class trainers and Olympic medallists – the latter categories including include the likes of Nicky Henderson,  King and John Whitaker – a massive range of society is covered. There are also, of course, all manner of different horses, from lithe-limbed racing beasts to immensely powerful shire horses.

We’ve collected here some of our favourites from among the 340 pictures from this beautiful collection.

Equine Journeys: The British Horse World by Hossein Amirsadeghi is published by TransGlobe with Thames & Hudson, priced at £35.

Monty Roberts leads a troubled Arabian mare to the proverbial water during one of his demonstrations of horse-wizardry

Grizelda Cowan (seventy-five) with her granddaughter Emma Hooley (thirteen) enjoying a blustery afternoon ride along the beach at Rudder’s Point near the village of Lower Largo in Fife, Scotland

Despite its massive size, the Shire is a thing of beauty to many horse lovers

Cable Bay, Highclere’s prize stallion, displaying his personality in the grounds
Polo ponies work out during daily practice on the Cowdray Estate, Ambersham

Dartmoor ponies range freely without human interference

Only the English, one might say, mix royal pageantry, Shetland ponies and donkeys together in one continuous, eccentric display of old and new

Lady St John of Bletso grooming Dani, an English warmblood gelding

A Dutch-bred gelding named Kalypso Du Buisson Z, welcomes a tiny intruder: a new chick on parade

Yearlings in a field

