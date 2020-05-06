Princess Anne to guest edit Country Life in July to mark 70th birthday

HRH The Princess Royal will guest edit the July 29 issue of Country Life magazine.

Two years after her brother The Prince of Wales edited Country Life to mark his 70th birthday — it became the magazine’s biggest-selling issue ever — The Princess Royal is to take the reins of the July 29, 2020 issue to commemorate her own 70th year.

The Princess Royal — who has appeared on the Country Life Frontispiece no fewer than 10 times (including in 1969, when she was photographed by the Earl of Snowdon) — is working on content for this special souvenir edition, which will be published shortly before her birthday on August 15.

The issue will reflect The Princess Royal’s enduring love of horses — she became the first member of the Royal Family to compete in the Olympics, when part of the British eventing squad in 1976, and went on to win three European Eventing Championship medals — her life with her husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire, as well as her commitment to rare native breeds and organic farming.

Recognised as Britain’s hardest-working royal (she carried out 500 engagements last year) until 2019 — when her brother, Prince Charles, pipped her to the post by 15 engagements — this edition will also celebrate the work of some of her 300-plus patronages and associations. It will also reveal The Princess Royal’s favourite painting, her best-loved garden and her champions of the countryside.

‘There are few people who are more respected and admired than The Princess Royal and I am delighted that she has chosen Country Life to mark her 70th birthday,’ says Editor Mark Hedges. ‘It promises to be a wonderful issue.’

