The Queen’s birthday toast to Prince Charles: ‘Passionate and creative… in every respect a duchy original’

The Royal Family has released details of the birthday toast given by HM The Queen at Prince of Wales' birthday dinner at Buckingham Palace.

HRH Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose for a photograph at Clarence House before leaving for an event to celebrate the prince's 70th Birthday hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, on November 14, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Clarence House via Getty Images)

Prince Charles and his family enjoyed a celebration at the Palace on Wednesday evening, with the Queen’s toast being among the highlights.

Her majesty’s warm tribute to her son

“It is a privilege for any mother to be able to propose a toast to her son on his 70th birthday,” Her Majesty said, as reported on the Royal Family website.

“It means that you have lived long enough to see your child grow up. It is rather like —to use an analogy I am certain will find favour — planting a tree and being able to watch it grow.

“My mother saw me turn 70, of course. And she was heard to observe that 70 is exactly the age when the number of candles on your cake finally exceeds the amount of breath you have to blow them out.

HRH Prince Charles Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Their Royal Highnesses Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Willliam Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex. (Photo by Chris Jackson / Clarence House via Getty Images)

“Over his 70 years, Philip and I have seen Charles become a champion of conservation and the arts, a great charitable leader — a dedicated and respected heir to the throne to stand comparison with any in history — and a wonderful father.

“Most of all, sustained by his wife Camilla, he is his own man, passionate and creative.

“So this toast is to wish a happy birthday to my son, in every respect a duchy original.

“To you Charles. To the Prince of Wales.”

