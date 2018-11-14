A look inside HRH The Prince of Wales’ guest-edited issue of Country Life

Country Life's issue of 14 November 2018 has been guest-edited by HRH The Prince of Wales in honour of his 70th birthday.

The magazine explores His Royal Highness’s love for the British countryside, The Duke of Cambridge’s plans for conservation and the medical dog charity championed by the Duchess of Cornwall – here’s a taste of what you can expect from this 244-page special issue.

THE COUNTRYSIDE: The Prince of Wales explains why our British countryside is so very important.

DAME JUDI DENCH: Trees, Bond, and the importance of keeping a Still Middle

A YEAR IN THE LIFE OF HIGHGROVE: Debs Goodenough describes the seasonal delights of The Prince’s Gloucestershire garden.

THE PRINCE OF WALES’ RURAL HEROES: The gillies, hedgelayers and cheesemakers of the royal household talk about their work.

FAVOURITE VIEW: The Prince of Wales chooses The Queen’s View, Aberdeenshire.

HRH THE DUKE OF CAMBRIDGE: His Royal Highness speaks to us about his father’s legacy and his own plans for the preservation of our natural world.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: Flint knapper.

RED SQUIRRELS: Kate Green meets the people behind the conservation project so dear to The Prince of Wales.

ROYAL TAILORS: Two London establishments whose Royal Warrants signify their impeccable standards.

INSIDE CLARENCE HOUSE: John Goodall explores the many changes made to a house fit for royalty.

MEDICAL DETECTIVE DOGS: A revolutionary charity championed by the Duchess of Cornwall.

