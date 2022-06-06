The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Seven of the defining images from four days of celebration

We've picked out our favourite images from the celebrations across the country.
HAYFIELD, ENGLAND – JUNE 04: General view of the Platinum Jubilee street party on Church Street on June 04, 2022 in Hayfield, High Peak, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 02: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen’s Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
CHALFONT ST PETER, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 02: A Platinum Jubilee beacon is lit on Gold Hill Common on June 02, 2022 in Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 02: Projections displayed on the front of Buckingham Palace during The Lighting Of The Principal Beacon at Buckingham Palace on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson -WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 02: A formation of aircraft in the shape of the number 70 flies towards Buckingham Palace during a flypast to celebrate the first day of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 02: The Honourable Artillery Company fire a Royal gun salute at Tower Bridge on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
CERNE ABBAS, ENGLAND – JUNE 05: The Cerne Abbas Giant hill figure is seen with the addition of a Union Jack flag on his club in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee, on June 05, 2022 in Cerne Abbas, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)