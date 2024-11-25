Why the pub is our favourite amenity, how to send cheap Christmas cards from abroad and the return of the golden eagle

Plus the property of the day, and a quiz.

Pub very important, latest research reveals

You’re not going to believe this, but when it comes to buying a new house, more than 50% of Brits say that proximity to a ‘good local pub’ is their top priority. I know, I couldn’t believe it either. Next you’ll tell me water is wet.

This is from research from the British Beer and Pub Association, which notes that more than a third of potential drinkers (ST) buyers rank a decent boozer over local schools, places of worship and gyms. Some might argue that a pub is a place of worship, and I am inclined to agree with them. Nevertheless!

It just goes to show how ingrained the local watering hole is to the national consciousness. So much so, in fact, that according to the BBPA the public have been so impacted by rising pub closures, that it is beginning to negatively impact people’s mental health.

It would be easy enough to describe ourselves as a nation of alcoholics, who shiver at the thought of not being able to walk to a pub. But the impact of community, especially in rural areas, cannot be underestimated. The countryside can be a lonely place, and the pub is a natural inflection point where members of a community can meet and keep company.

I would probably be more interested in having a decent doctor nearby, or perhaps a post office or shop. But a pub would certainly be in my top 5.

Recommended videos for you

The BBPA is launching a campaign, titled Long Live the Local, which aims to support pubs as the cornerstone of local communities. You can find it here.

Quiz of the day

1) If something is astate, what shape is it?

2) Who wrote the 1932 novel Brave New World?

3) What type of bean is used to make Heinz Baked Beans?

4) A gricer is a particular enthusiast of what?

5) A perfect diamond of 100 carats or more is known as what?

Death from above

The eagles are coming. So says the project manager of the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project, which announced a plan to reintroduce the birds back into England and Wales. Have you ever seen a golden eagle? They’re big. Very big. Circling the skies near you very soon.

For the past six years the SSGEP have been taking young birds from the Highlands, where there is a stable population, and reintroducing them to parts of the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway. Unhappy with conquering southern Scotland, the eyes of the eagles have turned to England and Wales.

‘We hope our next phase will be to give the eagles a hand to establish themselves in the English uplands,’ says Dr Cat Barlow, project manager at SSGEP. ‘We have shown with the SSGEP that if you do it well and you do it right, reintroducing golden eagles can be successful. We are at the development stage — and it will take time — but I feel we have a good chance of establishing this iconic species elsewhere.’

Golden eagles were wiped out in Wales and England in the mid-19th century, mostly by farmers and shooting estates, who didn’t like the big birds preying on their sheep or little birds. The last resident golden eagle in England disappeared in 2015. But soon, they will return.

Property of the day

I’m not ashamed to admit that The Holiday is one of my favourite Christmas films. Out of all the characters, your Jude Laws, your Kate Winslets, the one that really steals the show is the cottage. I am not sure if that’s for sale, but this cottage, which is very similar, is. A perfect Christmas present if you ask me.

Stamp

Such are the prices of stamps these days that it appears it might be cheaper to send your Christmas cards from abroad. And that would include return flights.

This comes after analysis from Skyscanner, which calculated that posting 100 Christmas cards from Serbia, Bulgaria, Portugal, Italy and Germany would be cheaper than doing it from the UK. Let me explain.

Skyscanner has a return flight to Serbia from London Luton for £33. In Serbia, it would cost a further £78 to send 100 cards back to the UK, giving a grand total of £111. In the UK, with the price of a stamp being £1.65, sending 100 Christmas cards would cost £165.

Serbia is the cheapest foreign card posting destination, with Albania in second place on £112. From Germany, it would cost £119, while from Bulgaria it would set you back £143.

So if you are looking to save some pennies this Christmas, head down to your nearest airport. Or just send them second class. We won’t judge.

Rise, young sourdough

Sourdough starters are one of those things that seemed to explode (literally, in some cases) during the first Coronavirus lockdown. I never got into making my own bread, but certainly enjoyed receiving it from others. I was always curious as to what, exactly, a starter actually is. Thankfully, Emma Hughes has created the perfect explainer.

That’s all for today, we’ll be back tomorrow

Quiz answers

1) Triangular

2) Aldous Huxley

3) Haricot

4) Trains

5) A paragon