A cottage that looks like the cottage from The Holiday, but is not the cottage from The Holiday, for sale in Cornwall

Wye Cottage in St Day might not be the real thing, but it's certainly the next best thing.

It’s almost December, which means it’s almost Christmas, which means it’s time to start thinking about holiday films. I have a usual list that I like to tuck into at this time of year. Die Hard, a plethora of Disney/Pixar creations, Home Alone, and so on.

For a film to be Christmassy, it has to follow a very strict set of instructions, at least in my mind. Being about Christmas is not one of them. It needs to be feelgood, with a happy ending. It needs to be something you can fall asleep while watching, without missing too much of the plot. It needs to be funny. One film that fits all of these criteria, and is one of my favourite Christmas films, is The Holiday. Fun fact: I went to see The Holiday in cinemas when I was 14 years old because my mother made me. Thankfully, I liked it.

The Holiday fits all of the above criteria. It is about as simple a film as you could imagine, and its sweet and funny and, for extra points, is even set at Christmas. The star of the film is not Cameron Diaz, or Jack Black, or Kate Winslet or even Jude Law. It is ‘the cottage’. You know the one.

It would be nice to spend a Christmas at The Holiday cottage. Thatch just so, smoke whisping into the sky from the chimney as snow falls softly all around. I’m not sure if that cottage is real, nor do I remember a recent Christmas where it snowed. But, if I were tempted to make Christmas at The Holiday cottage a reality, you could do a lot worse than Wye Cottage in St Day, Cornwall. It’s for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for offers in the region of £375,000.

Recommended videos for you

The thatch is correct, the red door is a lovely touch and the windows and chimneys fit the bill. The property offers three bedrooms, a bathroom and two reception rooms. Have a look at some pictures.

I feel it should be illegal for something to look this cosy. Recently restored by its owners (including a rethatching five years ago), the property also comes with about ⅓ of an acre of gardens, which contains three timber garages and a workshop.

On the edge of the village of St Day, there are plenty of amenities within walking distance, which is always handy. But why would you ever want to leave?

Wye Cottage is for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for offers in the region of £375,000. For more information and pictures, click here.