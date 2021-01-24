Beinn Dubh, Argyll and Bute: ‘It’ll take you a while to climb it, simply because you’ll have to stop repeatedly to admire the view’

Annunciata Elwes takes a look at the magnificent view from Beinn Dubh, found in the Luss Hills in Argyll and Bute.

Despite the proximity of Loch Lomond and its ‘bonnie, bonnie banks’, the feeling of remoteness when up with the buzzards some 2,156ft above sea level is powerful.

Beinn Dubh (Black Mountain) is at the start of a horseshoe ridge that encircles Glen Striddle with an easy ascent rising from the village of Luss.

However, it’ll take you a while to climb it, simply because you’ll have to stop repeatedly to admire the view over Loch Lomond, Ben Lomond, the Arrochar Alps and the rest of the Trossachs.

Once you’ve scaled the peak, you can carry on along the horseshoe to Mid Hill or descend the way you came.

