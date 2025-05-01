Chelsea Flower Show 2025: What else to do in SW3 if you're coming to the world's greatest flower show

Where to eat

Look our for The Pig's Ear pub's famous Marmite eclairs. (Image credit: Holly Farrier)

Elystan Street

This perennially popular spot, overseen by chef Phil Howard, has been serving stylish modern European dishes to legions of devoted diners for approaching a decade. Playfulness without fussiness is the thing here: cauliflower soup is served with a miniature Quicke's Cheddar toastie, and keep an eye out for the wild garlic chicken Kiev. Sunday lunch is particularly good value and the relaxed feel of the dining room and charming team make it a terrific choice for family outings.

The Pig’s Ear

Oliver and Richard Gladwin, of Shed in Notting Hill and Rabbit on the Kings Road fame, took over this historic Chelsea pub last year, bringing their passion for all things wild, foraged and grown on their farm near Pulborough to the menu. Look out for pink-pickled quail’s eggs, Cornish sardines and steaks from retired Sussex dairy cows, as well as their famous Marmite eclairs.

Kutir

Ex-Gymkhana chef Rohit Ghai’s first solo venture, Kutir (it means ‘cottage’ in Sanskrit) is a gorgeous refuge from the bustle of Sloane Square. From quail naan to guinea fowl biryani and black cardamom lamb shanks, the menu is inspired by the convivial feasts which once took place at Indian wildlife lodges; order the ‘Expeditions’ tasting menu for the grand tour.

Josephine Bouchon

Claude Bosi’s tribute to his Lyonnaise grandmother serves French bistro classics against a buzzy backdrop of Toulouse-Lautrec-esque prints and velvet. From French onion soup to rabbit in mustard sauce, confit duck and frites and a two-person chocolate mousse, it’s impossible to order badly here. It’s also huge fun: there’s a rum baba trolley, and if you order the house wine the bottle is left on your table and the dent you’ve made in it measured with a ruler.

Medlar

A very well-kept secret: for 15 years Medlar has been serving quietly superb special occasion fare at the westerly end of the Kings Road, mostly to locals in the know. Always smart and always seasonal, the likes of home-smoked mackerel rillette with Jersey royals, roast Newlyn cod and mussels, and warm chocolate mousse come with reliably excellent wine pairings.

By Emma Hughes

Where to drink

A post shared by STANLEY’S (@stanleys_chelsea_) A photo posted by on

Bar

A stone’s throw from the Royal Hospital, At Sloane hotel opened in Chelsea last year hot off the heels of the Hotel Costes in Paris. A slice of European glamour just off Sloane Square, the downstairs bar, simply called 'Bar', sits in a wood panelled room painted burgundy and decorated with pendant lights and photographs by Helmut Newton. Pair with a negroni.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Little Lines

Who fancies a cocktail on tap? Little Lines, nestled at the back of the Rixo store near Duke of York Square, vaunts itself as ‘the cocktail bar where no cocktails are made.’ That’s because they’ve already been made — by Black Lines, a brand that specializes in pre-mixed drinks. Relax under a turquoise-tiled rotunda and choose your elixir as you would choose a pint.

IXCHEL

Fans of the Chelsea Flower Show are, usually, fans of Chelsea itself. And if Chelsea’s a fan of anywhere, it’s Mexico. From Sydney Street’s Mezcalito to the King’s Road’s Azteca, the borough’s love affair with tacos and tequila knows no bounds. Stop at IXCHEL, near the Saatchi Gallery, for paloma on the fly. Customers are placed in handsome concave booths with Mexican upholstery and a single overhead light. Order the blood oranges sour.

Fantômas

Fantômas is, like Ixchel, a restaurant: one that's named after one of literature’s first serial killers and where a ‘chocolate bar’ is in fact ‘a concoction of mousse, orange and hazelnut with an oddly warm Jerusalem artichoke ice-cream’ (Grace Dent, The Guardian). Cocktails (all £18) blend Thai basil with port (the Yuzu Highball) and toasted sesame with buffalo trace bourbon (the Miso Old Fashioned). Perfect for those who tire of the classics.

The Bar at Stanley's

It wouldn't be the Chelsea Flower Show without a spring cocktail in the dappled shade. And where better to have one than on the terrace at Stanley's, where the signature house special — an elderflower Collins — is a must; as is the Knowsley gin and double dutch tonic. Bedecked with olive trees and flowers hanging overhead, it's a welcome oasis far from the madding crowd.

Alba

Fancy a taste of Italy? Brompton Road's Alba has just launched the Albatini, a floral cousin of the classic apple martini to celebrate Chelsea in Bloom. Expect Beluga Noble vodka, notes of citrus and cinnamon cordial — available until May 25. Hurrah for botanicals.

By Will Hosie

Where to shop

(Image credit: Polly Crossman for Country Life)

With Nothing Underneath

With Nothing Underneath — or WNU as it's better known — is on Elizabeth Street, which is technically in Belgravia, but close enough to Sloane Square to make this round-up. It specialises in high-quality, easy-to-wear shirts for women, inspired by men's tailoring, but also stocks equally brilliant cotton jumpers, loopback sweatshirts, oversized blazers and more.

Annoushka

The jeweller has a new tulip-themed collection to coincide with the Flower Show and I challenge you not to be charmed by her charms — buy ready-to-wear, or design your very own to mark a special memory or moment.

Oliver Brown

The doors are never quiet come May at this gentleman’s outfitters on Lower Sloane Street; customers hunting for last minute wedding or Royal Ascot attire (you can hire from them, too). It’s all surprisingly good value and and there’s something for every man — from country gent to city slicker.

Amaia London

This children’s boutique curated by Spanish mother of three Amaia Arrieta houses the most exquisite outfits for little ones that you might expect to find on the continent, but typically struggle to get in London. The shop is also set on my favourite triangle, Chelsea Green, which is also home to Country Life favourite Birley Bakery.

Luca Faloni

Luca Faloni’s linens are renowned the world — or at least Chelsea — over. From suits to light kumpers, they’ll have you covered for summer.

Sign of the Times

Sign of the Times buys and sells beautiful pre-loved clothing and accessories — and the quality is superior to anything nearby, with experts dealing in the most sought after items. The boutique has lived in this spot on Chelsea Green since 1976.

Anya Hindmarch

It would be remiss of me to mention Anya Hindmarch, whose pop-up shop concepts seem to get more and more wonderfully quirky with each passing season. Her newest store in The Village — which takes up much of Pont street — is Anya’s Dive Shop. Book in for afternoon tea at her neighbouring café, too.

by Hetty Lintell

Where to shop specifically for your home

A post shared by HOWE London (@howelondon) A photo posted by on

Howe London

Christopher Howe’s shop on Portobello Road showcases their collection, as well as one off pieces.

Fiona Finds

A beautiful home accessories and table-wares on Lowndes Place.

Robert Kime

This showroom, part of the Pimlico Road collection of dealers, is always beautifully presented and inspiring.

Papers and Paints

This Park Road store is such a charming space, where paints can be made bespoke for projects.

Farmer Brothers

A great go-to for all ironmongery on the Fulham Palace Road.

Munder Skiles

A beautiful collection of garden furniture, inspired by antique pieces, curated over the last 30 years by John Danzer.

Lapicida

An inspiring new arriving on the Pimlico Road that offers an extraordinary breadth and depth of principally stone flooring.

Plain English

Classically-inspired cabinetry that is the perfect complement to the 21st-century kitchen.

By Isabella Worsley and Giles Kime

Where to stay

At Sloane's bathroom tubs are big enough for a deux. (Image credit: At Sloane)

At Sloane (again)

At Sloane’s 30 (very seductive) rooms, top floor restaurant and plush bar (above) are all part of Chelsea’s chicest address. The hotel has links to the Hotel Costes in Paris, but more than holds its own with Greco-style details, cashmere curtains and a gallery-worth collection of black and white portrait photography.

Beaverbrook Townhouse

Beaverbrook Townhouse is the city sibling to the countryside house hotel of the same name, overlooking Cadogan Gardens (to which guests get access). The suites are named after historic London theatres. Ask for The Adelphi — a television pops theatrically out of a blue linen-covered cabinet at the end of the bed and the bathroom, with bath and separate walk-in shower, is tiled in dramatic jewel-toned greens and blues. The very good Japanese restaurant was recently overhauled.

11 Cadogan Gardens & the Chelsea Townhouse

11 Cadogan Gardens & the Chelsea Townhouse is an elegant option, occupying a quintet of redbrick buildings on a very quiet, residential street and attracting a well-heeled clientele. The turndown service include a miniature Chelsea bun — which is reason enough to stay.

The Lime Tree

The Lime Tree Hotel has been around for a number of years, emerged from lockdown with a fresh new look. Previously a lot more corporate looking, it now looks like an modern country-style boutique hotel, in keeping with its Georgian townhouse architecture.

By Rosie Paterson

The Country Life 'Outdoor Drawing Room' is at stand PW210 at the Chelsea Flower Show from May 19 to 24 May. For more information, visit the Country Life Chelsea Flower Show hub or the RHS website