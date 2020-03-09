11 hauntingly beautiful pictures of dogs in cars from one of the most unusual and touching books of the year

Trending:

Toby Keel

A fascination with dogs and cars has prompted photographer Martin Usborne to produce a beautiful, unusual and gently haunting book.

Martin Usborne was once left in a car as a child, but, thankfully, his parents eventually came back. Around the same time of his life, he fell in love with dogs. Now, both experiences have come together in one project.

In his new photography book The Silence of Dogs in Cars by Martin Usborne (Hoxton Mini Press, £12.95), Martin humorously captures the way we surround our best friends in the most uncommon and mechanical cages.

No dogs, he assures us, were harmed in the making of this book. You can order a copy at www.hoxtonminipress.com.

Misty Morning. ©Martin Usborne

©Martin Usborne

Prospero. ©Martin Usborne

Milo. ©Martin Usborne

Maus. ©Martin Usborne

 

Margaux. ©Martin Usborne

Lottie. ©Martin Usborne

Dasher. ©Martin Usborne

Bones. ©Martin Usborne

Alfie. ©Martin Usborne

The Silence of Dogs in Cars by Martin Usborne (Hoxton Mini Press, £12.95) — www.hoxtonminipress.com.