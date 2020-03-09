11 hauntingly beautiful pictures of dogs in cars from one of the most unusual and touching books of the year

A fascination with dogs and cars has prompted photographer Martin Usborne to produce a beautiful, unusual and gently haunting book.
Martin Usborne was once left in a car as a child, but, thankfully, his parents eventually came back. Around the same time of his life, he fell in love with dogs. Now, both experiences have come together in one project.
In his new photography book The Silence of Dogs in Cars by Martin Usborne (Hoxton Mini Press, £12.95), Martin humorously captures the way we surround our best friends in the most uncommon and mechanical cages.
No dogs, he assures us, were harmed in the making of this book. You can order a copy at www.hoxtonminipress.com.
