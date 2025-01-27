2025 marks the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth. Here are exhibitions, events and more — happening across the UK — that mark the occasion.

Austen’s novels were published anonymously and read by a few thousand (including the Prince Regent), but she was almost unknown upon her death in 1817 and many of her books went out of print. It wasn’t until a biography written by her nephew came out in 1870 that her work took off, later achieving critical acclaim.

Now, we can’t escape Austenmania, evidenced not just by the reams of fan fiction (prequels, sequels and tales

of bedroom antics) inspired by her work, but also by the number of UK-wide events organised this year to celebrate the 250th anniversary of her birth.

Read on for our top picks.

In Hampshire

The team at Jane Austen’s House in Chawton, Hampshire have organised a series of festivals themed around some of Austen’s best-loved novels. Pride and Prejudice finishes today, but then there’s Sense and Sensibility (May 1–11), Emma (July 12–20) and Persuasion (September 12–21), plus a Birthday Festival (December 13–21) and ‘Austenmania’, an exhibition celebrating adaptations. Click here for more information.

In Southampton

‘In training for a heroine’, with Austen’s travelling writing desk, runs at God’s House Tower in Southhampton, until February.

Recommended videos for you

In Somerset

The Jane Austen Festival (September 12–21), plus a nautical Persuasion ball (May), a seaside Sanditon ball (June) and a Yuletide Birthday Ball (December) are all popping up at Bath’s Jane Austen Centre.

In Hampshire

A life-size sculpture will be installed outside Winchester Cathedral and 8, College Street, where Austen spent her final weeks, will open to the public for the first time (June 4–August 30).

Across town, ‘Beyond the Bonnets: Working Women in Jane Austen’s Novels’ runs at The Arc on July 26–November 2

In Dorset

With Regency costume, letters and paintings, ‘Jane Austen: Down to the Sea’ at Dorset Museum & Art Gallery explores the author’s relationship with the coast (June 14–September 14.

On screen

Dolly Alderton is said to be writing a script for a new Netflix series of Pride and Prejudice. Miss Austen, a four-part adaptation of Gill Hornby’s 2021 bestseller, has been made by the BBC and begins February 2. Starring Keeley Hawes, it questions why Cassandra burned her sister’s letters. The BBC has also commissioned a 10-part series based on Janice Hadlow’s The Other Bennet Sister, giving spotlight to ‘odd one out’ Mary.

On the stage

Austentatious, the improvised comedy theatre production seen on the West End, will be touring the UK, with dates in York, Norwich, Buxton, Salford, Winchester, Bath and Leicester.