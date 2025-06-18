Death, taxes and Country Life on dogs
A new book celebrates the many dogs that have appeared on the pages of this magazine, and chronicles our love affair with our four-legged friends.
If asked about the editorial pillars of the British institution that is Country Life, glorious country house architecture, fine art, gardens and aspirational properties trip off the tongue in an instant. However, just as popular and indeed, culturally relevant, is Man’s best friend — whether sporting, working, or simply cherished pets, dogs have enthralled both the editorial staff and the readers of Country Life since the magazine’s creation in 1897.
A nation of animal lovers with a tendency to anthropomorphise our pets — something I often jest stems from our inability to show affection to one another — dogs are central to the British identity. We were the first to take animal welfare seriously (the RSPCA, then SPCA, was founded in 1824) and the concept of the ‘modern dog’ was cemented by the inception of another eminent Victorian, The Kennel Club, in 1873 — just 24 years before Country Life — which aimed to become the ‘Jockey Club of the canine world’ and the ‘ruling authority in dog affairs.’
The magazine’s first issue (January 8, 1897) featured a photograph taken by Thomas Fall — widely acknowledged as the leading authority in dog photography — of the Princess of Wales with her borzoi, Alex. The second issue, published a week later, affirms the relationship between royalty, dogs and Country Life by visiting the Prince of Wales’s kennels at Sandringham — home to bassets (smooth and rough), spaniels, collies, dachshunds, fox terriers, deerhounds, Great Danes, two ‘sledge-dogs’ and the prince’s ‘particular pet, the Dandie Dinmont terrier, Venus’.
Over the next 128 years, the two institutions would become inextricably linked and dogs would feature regularly across the pages. Notes from the Kennel (later Kennel Notes) ran from 1897 to 1939 and Arthur Croxton Smith (1865–1952), a member of The Kennel Club from 1899 and its chairman from 1937 to 1948, was a prolific contributor to Country Life and author in his own right.
On the announcement of his death in 1952, the magazine lauded his unwavering contribution, stating that ‘he was for many years a regular contributor… and until the last continued to give the paper valuable advice on all matters concerning dogs. His knowledge and experience were alike remarkable and combined to make him a leading authority and certainly the leading writer in this country on dogs’.
As well as stand-alone features about a plethora of breeds, our vulnerable natives have always been a key issue for the magazine alongside the tireless work of rescue charities. In 2022, Beth and Bluebell, Queen Camilla’s two rescue Jack Russells from Battersea Cats & Dogs Home, stole the show on one of the most famous pages in publishing — the frontispiece.
When the Editor asked if I’d take this project on, I initially wondered how on earth I was going to research and produce nearly 350 pages on dogs (working like a dog was the only solution). I spent a lot of late nights, early mornings and weekends delving into our archive — teasing out amusing anecdotes, lyrical descriptions and titbits of trivia about our favourite breeds. I’m indebted to Country Life’s stable of great writers — who have brought the breeds to life across our pages for more than a century — and also to The Kennel Club, who have offered a wealth of information throughout this process. I’m also delighted to say that Tony Allcock OBE, chairman of The Kennel Club, agreed to write the foreword.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
The visual material is a collection of archive imagery, artwork and contemporary photography, which I hope communicate our universal affection for our canine companions over the decades.
This book is by no means an encyclopedia of modern dog breeds — and I apologise to the owners of the specific breeds I have omitted — but I hope it offers a reflection of the breeds that have been relevant to and celebrated by Country Life to date, with an emphasis on British natives.
‘Country Life’s Book of Dogs’ (Rizzoli, £50) is published on September 16. The book is available now for pre-order.
Agnes has worked for Country Life in various guises — across print, digital and specialist editorial projects — before finally finding her spiritual home on the Features Desk. A graduate of Central St. Martins College of Art & Design she has worked on luxury titles including GQ and Wallpaper* and has written for Condé Nast Contract Publishing, Horse & Hound, Esquire and The Independent on Sunday. She is currently writing a book about dogs, due to be published by Rizzoli New York in September 2025.
-
-
'When it comes to dating, longer notes are allowed and potentially even encouraged': A modern-day guide to voice notes
Sophia Money-Coutts is the new Debrett's and she's here every Wednesday to set some modern etiquette wrongs, right.
-
White sand beaches, smuggler's coves, teeming wildlife and a ruined castle in a Scottish island that's on the market for the first time in almost a century
Just off the west coast of Scotland lies Shuna Island, a true playground of open spaces, natural beauty, wildlife, beaches and — yes — a castle. And it's looking for a new owner.
-
Clare Balding and Andrew Balding's day-by-day guide to Royal Ascot 2025
Country Life caught up with Clare Balding and Andrew Balding to get their expert view as Royal Ascot 2025 gets under way.
-
Arthur Parkinson: When it comes to happy hens and yellow yolks, grass is king
Don't get too focused on the colour of an egg. If you provide your hens with a happy habitat, everything else will take care of itself.
-
'We started thinking: if we were going to design a bike for Aston Martin, what would it look like? And then we simply couldn’t stop': Aston's new bike has everything you could ever dream of — except a price tag
The new Aston Martin .1R bicycle, a collaboration with manufacturer J.Laverack, leaves Paul Henderson stirred rather than shaken.
-
What do 32 pigeons, 38 dogs, four horses and one cat have in common? They've all been awarded a Dicken medal, and now you can have one too
Punch and Judy, two brave boxer dogs, saved the lives of British officers in Palastine. Now Judy's PDSA Dickin Medal will go under the hammer at Noonans on June 11.
-
Forget catnip, it's all about catmint
Nepeta, the highly aromatic and pretty perennial beloved of so many country gardens, may be your feline’s favourite fix, but we should be wary of its root, warns Deborah Nicholls-Lee
-
‘It's a bit like a pub, but without the requirement of being drunk’: Why we’re all hot for a countryside sauna
The sauna is the latest wellness trend — especially one immersed in Nature. Lotte Brundle dips into why the pastime has been heating up.
-
'When you are blind, your physical world is only as far as your arms can reach, but with my guide dog, my world is limitless'
Tubby little bundles of joy, guide-dog puppies may be irresistibly sweet, but they’ve been expertly engineered to perform life-changing duties, discovers Katy Birchall.
-
Arthur Parkinson: Ruffled feathers and a bad attitude — my guide on how to deal with broody hens
A chicken's desire to sit on and hatch a clutch of eggs can be the most effortless way to rear your own birds, but for those who are after eggs and not chicks it can be a real issue.