Revealed: The most dog-friendly pubs in Britain

Looking for a place to take your pet? The winners of the Rover Most Dog-Friendly Pub of the Year awards have just been announced.

Great news for pooches: pet-sitting network Rover has just named Britain’s twelve most dog-friendly pubs. The top accolade goes to overall winner The Fox & Hounds in Theale, West Berkshire, which impressed the judges because it takes dog-friendliness ‘to a new level’. Among the treats on offer are pub dog walks, a doggy photo booth and a special menu for pets which includes a full three-course meal.

‘Being dog friendly is the best part of my day,’ says landlady Jayne Tilsley. ‘We love meeting new woofers, and getting to fuss them. It’s a great way to start a conversation, and the endorphins that come from fussing a dog are what we all strive for.’

Unfortunately, not all landlords share her views. The award was launched a few years ago because Rover discovered that a third of British owners can’t find a dog-friendly pub, with many saying that even places that purportedly welcome pets often offer an underwhelming experience.

To remedy that, the network asked owners from across the country to name their regional favourite. A panel of judges that includes the Ed Bedington, editor of pub-trade magazine The Morning Advertiser, and Lisa Hens, senior scientific officer at the RSPCA, then chooses the overall winner from a regional shortlist of the most-voted pubs.

But you don’t need to leg it to the Fox & Hounds in Berkshire to find a good place to enjoy a quiet drink in the company of your pet. All the competition’s regional winners not only meet basic needs such as making animals feel welcome, offering them water bowls and creating a place where they and their owners can eat indoors, but also have special treats at hand for your dog.

Here are the best places for a paw-friendly pint:

South-East, and overall winner: Fox & Hounds, Theale

The best dog-friendly pub in the country, at least according to the awards, is this spot in Berkshire right across the road from the Hosehill Lake Nature Reserve — the ideal place for you and your pet to work up a thirst.

Station Road, Theale, Berkshire, RG7 4BE

London: Wags N Tales, Surbiton

This is the place to go in the capital for pup-cakes and pup-puccinos — plus they have well-spaced, dog-friendly tables, water bowls and towels to dry off wet paws.

7-9 Brighton Rd, Surbiton KT6 5LX

South West: The Ship Inn, Teignmouth

The perfect place to rest and soak up the views of the Teign estuary after a beach walk, the Ship Inn is so popular with dogs that ‘our regulars often drag their humans into the pub,’ according to manager Ellie Cameron.

Queen St, Teignmouth TQ14 8BY

East of England: The Dog, Woodbridge

This aptly-named pub, which was last year’s overall winner, has free treats for dogs and allows them to dine with their owners in the restaurant.

The Green, Grundisburgh, Woodbridge IP13 6TA

East Midlands: The Lion at Basford, Nottingham

Close to Nottingham’s city centre, this is a beacon for owners and local dog walkers.

44 Mosley St, Nottingham NG7 7FQ

West Midlands: The Oak, Baginton

Just down the road from the Kennel Club, this watering hole is geared to meet every pooch’s requirements, from home-cooked chicken treats to comfy beds.

Coventry Rd, Baginton, Coventry CV8 3AU

Yorkshire: The Calder Vale Hotel, Wakefield

This hotel and pub is all about creating a place where dogs and their owners can enjoy each other’s company. ‘It seems to be working,’ says co-owner Ian Sizer.

Millfield Rd, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 5EB

North East: The Keel Row, Whitley Bay

Not only will your pooch be very welcome here but it might have a chance to become a model! Earlier this year, the pub organised a free professional photoshoot for customers dogs.

Foremans Row, Whitley Bay NE25 0QG

North West: The Maltings, Warrington

This pub prides itself on being a home from home for pooches. But don’t think it’s just like any old home: this is a gourmet one complete with doggy ice-cream.

Bewsey Farm Cl, Warrington WA5 9PB

Wales: The Sun Trevor, Llangollen

This picturesque watering holes has treats, dog beds—and Poppy, the resident pooch, which was featured in a book on Great British Pub Dogs.

Sun Bank, Llangollen LL20 8EG

Northern Ireland: The Sunflower, Belfast

Staff absolutely love dogs at this caring pub that regularly holds fundraisers to help save animals from slaughter-houses abroad.

65 Union St, Belfast BT1 2JG

Scotland: The Stables, Glasgow

This canal-side pubs has water bowls, treats, a pooch menu and even doggy beer to restore weary paws.

Kirkintilloch, Glasgow G66 1RH