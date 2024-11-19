What happened when Country Life put The Queen’s Jack Russells on the Girls with Pearls page

After the sad news that one of Her Majesty The Queen's beloved Jack Russells died at the weekend, today's special edition of the Dawn Chorus looks back at the day that Beth and Bluebell took over Country Life magazine's famous Frontispiece page to become the first ever canine Girls in Pearls.

Beth and Bluebell’s Country Life photoshoot

‘Hello, I’m from Country Life — could you let me know where to park please?’ called out our Picture Editor Lucy Ford after pulling into the driveway at Raymill, Her Majesty The Queen’s country home, back in 2022. Lucy was there with Managing Editor Paula Lester and photographer Anya Campbell, and had spotted someone doing bit of planting in one of the flowerbeds.

The ‘gardener’ turned out to be the future Queen, who turned around with a smile and pointed Lucy in the right direction. And once our team were settled in, the then-Duchess of Cornwall offered teas, coffees and pains-au-chocolat for breakfast ahead of the photoshoot with her dogs, Beth and Bluebell.

Her Majesty had kindly agreed to guest edit the magazine to coincide with her 75th birthday in July 2022, and in a move that chimes exactly with her wit and sense of humour, had asked if her beloved Jack Russells, both adopted from Battersea, could be the stars of the Frontispiece page.

Wearing pearls, naturally.

There hadn’t been a four-legged Frontispiece since one of the Aga Khan’s racehorses in 1935, but we were more than happy to oblige — and that led to the fun of trying to get two cheeky, funny and delightful Jack Russells to sit in the same place, at the same time, and posing for the camera.

Just in case the picture or pose didn’t come out as well as hoped, an alternate setting in front of a traditional caravan was set up… but while Anya got pictures of Beth (as you’ll see at the top of the page), and pictures of Bluebell, getting both of these lively, chirpy dogs to sit still on the same step at the same time after their leads had been taken off proved too much of challenge. But the main picture was already in the bag — mission accomplished.

Our hearts go out to The Queen, The King and the rest of the Royal Household after the sad death of Beth. The Royal Family may live in castles while the rest of us live in houses and flats, but anyone who has ever owned a pet will know just how they feel at this time. We hope sharing this story of a fun day with a completely charming Jack Russell serves as a lovely way to remember her by.

Quiz of the Day

1) Which word can be used to describe both a television station and a body of water?

2) Which fabric is made from the flax plant?

3) Which country is known as ‘the gift of the Nile’?

4) What was the occupation of Dom Pierre Pérignon?

5) In which month is VE Day celebrated?

Answers down below

Here come the girls

What a picture of the day: a herd of red deer peer out from amid the bracken in Richmond Park this weekend. Glorious.

Lakeland isn’t just about tupperware and kitchen gadgets

A reminder from John Lewis-Stempel, if one were needed, of the beauty that we’re lucky enough to have in Britain: ‘13,000 years ago during the last Ice Age, the Lake District was entombed in deep cold. Frozen. Arctic came south wearing its ice mask, wedding white, but on embrace, suffocating. Death disguised.

‘But, then, on some unseen joyous day, the earth, in a new springtime, warmed and the glaciers retreated, sluggishly. The ice did not go quietly; it contested every scraping, screaming inch, scarring the land, giving the Lake District its characteristic high fells, deep lakes and spating mountain rivers.’

That’s it — we’re back tomorrow

QUIZ ANSWERS

1) Channel

2) Linen

3) Egypt

4) Monk

5) May