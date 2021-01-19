Falls of Glomach, Ross and Cromarty: Britain’s most isolated, and perhaps most spectacular waterfall

Annunciata Elwes's Secret Britain series looks at Falls of Glomach, one of the highest waterfalls in the UK.

Requiring a six-mile hike along the Bealach na Sroine (‘pass of the nose’) from the tiny village of Morvich near the south-eastern tip of Loch Duich, the Falls of Glomach form perhaps the most isolated waterfall in the British Isles. It’s certainly one of the highest, at a towering 371ft.

Breathtakingly wild, there’s no car access and the trail down the narrow ravine is exhilarating, but not for the faint of heart.

In Gaelic, glòmach means hazy or gloomy, an apt description of the mist emanating from the clear water that thunders down in a single, long leap.

