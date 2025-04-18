RHS Chelsea Flower Show: Everything you need to know, plus our top tips and tricks

(Image credit: Country Life)

The Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show, one of the most anticipated events in any plant enthusiast’s calendar, transforms the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea (and plenty of the surrounding area) into a green-tinged paradise.

The show dates back to 1913, when it was known as the Great Spring Show and comprised a single tent. Today, there are more than 500 exhibitors from all around the world. Inside the Great Pavilion — the tented area at the Show’s heart, dubbed ‘the jewel in the Chelsea Flower Show crown’ — more than 100 nurseries and florists show off their wares, from historical rose plants to rare bonsai trees. Outside, there are more than 250 shopping stands.

In 1997, Country Life celebrated its centenary year with its very own show garden. And 28 years on, we’re making an appearance again...

Ways and means

The King visits the Raymond Evison Clematis stand in 2023. (Image credit: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

What?

The 2025 RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Where?

Royal Hospital Chelsea, Royal Hospital Road, London, SW3 4SR

When?

May 20-24, 2025

RHS Members’ Days — Tuesday, May 20 to Wednesday, May 21, 8am-8pm

General admission — Thursday, May 22 to Friday May 23, 8am-8pm; Saturday, May 24, 8am-5:30pm

Chelsea late event — Friday, May 23, 5:30pm-10pm

The stand display sale starts at 4pm on Saturday, May 24

How?

Public parking in Battersea Park (postcode SW11 4BY) must be pre-booked with your tickets. It is a 20 minute walk from the show, and regular shuttle buses will be available (see below). The cost of the shuttlebus service is included with the price of a parking ticket.

London Victoria is the closest train station to the show. For information on rail services, visit the National Rail website.

Sloane Square tube station (on the District and Circle Lines) is a 10-minute walk from the showground. For more information, visit the Transport for London website.

Bus numbers 11, 137, 211, 360, 170, 44 and 452 all stop close to the showground, while bus numbers 19, 22, 319 and C1 stop at Sloane Square.

There are shuttle buses to the showground from Battersea Park. The Battersea Park service drops off and picks up from Bullring Gate. Accessibility buses will also drop off and pick up from Bullring Gate. The shuttle bus runs Tuesday to Friday, 7am-7.30pm; on Saturday until 6pm. There is a charge for this service.

Cycle racks are available at Burton Court Car Park, opposite the London Gate entrance (postcode SW3 4SR).

Best entrance?

The London Gate on Royal Hospital Road, London SW3 4SR.

Country Life’s ‘Outdoor Drawing Room’

We don’t like to toot our own horn, but this year’s show promises to be extra special because Country Life has its own stand (number PW210). Visitors will have the chance to meet members of the team and take advantage of an exclusive stand subscription offer.

An illustrated preview of the stand, along with full details of the event, will be revealed on April 23.

Tips and tricks

Mark Hedges, Editor-in-chief, Country Life

Take a good look at your own garden and think about what plants might suit it — so that when you enter the Grand Pavilion, you are not tempted or distracted

Start early, leave late, and miss the middle

Tiffany Daneff, Gardens editor, Country Life

Bring some antihistamine because the pollen from the London plane trees can bring on the worst sneezing fits

Try not to buy anything until the last minute, or ask if you can pick up your purchases before leaving the show. You don't want to be lugging around any more than you need

Bring a portable phone charger. You will quickly run out of juice snapping pictures of everything

Mark Diacono, food writer, grower, photographer and cook, and Country Life contributor

Eat breakfast at Daylesford, Pimlico Road, on the way to avoid throwing yourself at the mercy of the queues

Take a sun hat. And an umbrella (‘they are expensive to buy at the show’, adds Mark Hedges)

Kathryn Bradley-Hole, former Country Life Gardens Editor

Comfort is key to going the distance. Reliable, all-day standing/walking shoes are a must. First timers often think they need to dress up, but that is only a courtesy if you’re a guest at a function. Most daytime visitors are in Barbours and sensible shoes (or the summer equivalent, if it chooses not to rain)

One of the things I really enjoy is standing in the crowd, listening to people’s comments on the gardens; what they like, what they don’t like, what they might try at home. It is such a good humoured, enthusiastic event

A small notebook and pencil are invaluable for jotting ideas and plant notes

James Alexander-Sinclair, garden designer

The best bit of advice I was ever given is to wear sensible shoes. Thankfully, I am not a slingback kind of guy, so this was not a difficult piece of advice to follow

My second tip is to be patient. If there is a queue by a garden, it is usually because there is something worth seeing, so be prepared to wait. The crowd will steadily shuttle off and all will be revealed

Clive Nichols, photographer and Country Life contributor

My car is usually full of various shoes, boots, coats, jackets, shorts and shirts to cover any eventuality. You can never predict the great British weather. That being said, I would advise coming by taxi or underground, as parking can be a nightmare