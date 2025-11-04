Amelia Thomas: The woman who learned to talk to animals

Amelia Thomas, the real-life Dr Dolittle who spent years decoding how animals talk, joins James Fisher on the Country Life podcast.

Amelia Thomas
Amelia Thomas with one of her pigs, Constance.
(Image credit: Amelia Thomas / Elliott & Thompson)
A few years ago, Amelia Thomas and her husband packed up their fast-paced lives and moved to a remote farm in Nova Scotia.

Faced with a desolate landscape, appalling weather and a husband who — like most Finns — abhorred small-talk, she found herself spending more and more time listening to the animals she cared for in her house and on her farm.

And at that point, something magical began to happen: she began to notice and, eventually, understand the many ways in which they were communicating with her.

Amelia joined James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast this week to tell her tale, and explain how she honed her skills — from interviewing world-renowned animal behaviourists, to simply understanding that sitting quietly among animals for a prolonged period can be enough to really begin to understand the messages that we, as constantly on-the-go humans, almost always miss, from the twitch of a horse's ear to the quiet stare of a cat.

It's a tale that is fascinating, inspiring and entertaining — and also a little sad, as in the case of one of Amelia's beloved pets who communicated with her as he reached the end of his life. Learning to listen to animals, it turns out, can mean hearing things that you won't always like.

Amelia's book about her experience, What Sheep Think about the Weather, is out on November 13 (Elliott & Thompson, £16.99), and is a fascinating read. You can find out more and order a copy here.

Amelia Thomas

(Image credit: Amelia Thomas / Elliott & Thompson)

Episode credits

Host: James Fisher

Guest: Amelia Thomas

Editor and producer: Toby Keel

Music: JuliusH via Pixabay

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.

