Quirky ceramics, Carey Mulligan and Greece: Lucy Williams's consuming passions
The content creator, and brand ambassador and consultant reveals why she loves stories about 'normal' people and the podcast she listens to on repeat.
Your aesthetic hero
John Stefanidis’ Greek homes have always massively inspired me — they’re so beautifully layered, classic and unexpected all at once. He himself is incredible dapper too.
A book you've found inspiring
I mostly read fiction and always finish anything by Anne Tyler, Elisabeth Strout or Jonathan Franzen thinking about life a little differently.
The Stranding by Kate Sawyer is a book I still think about. It’s a story about hope when all seems lost and really shines a light on what we prioritise in day-to-day life. I love books and stories about seemingly ‘normal’ people with ordinary lives rather than any huge momentous events or achievements. Even the most outwardly ordinary person has had extraordinary experiences and I love novels that try and reflect that.
An exhibition that has really impressed you
I love getting to the Decorative Fair in London as much as I can. It’s on four times a year and there’s always a brilliant selection of sellers and antiques dealers — if I’m feeling stuck in a rut, it never fails to give me a bit of a boost of inspiration.
Your favourite painting
If I could own any painting it would be a piece by Rose Wylie or The Survivors by Antonia Showering. I’m also a huge fan of Andrew Cranston’s work — his paintings always make me feel comforted and nostalgic somehow.
What music do you work to?
If I really need to concentrate, I listen to nondescript coffee shop jazz music or white noise — it really helps me focus! Otherwise, I’m listening to a lot of Lorde, Sam Fender (above) and Royel Otis right now.
What possession would you never sell?
My leather jackets. I have two special ones from Isabel Marant and YSL and they just get better the older they get.
What would you take to a desert island?
A Kindle for an endless supply of beach reads, Hu cashew butter chocolate, my husband and our dog Finn, SPF 50 and a vat of Oribe hair conditioner.
The best present you've ever received
My husband gave me a piece by Alma Berrow a few years ago. It’s a ceramic shell ashtray complete with ceramic cigarette butts and gold teeth in it! It never fails to get comments and laughs and makes me smile every time I see it. I’ve had a lot of outraged people see it in photos [on Instagram] and presume it’s real and get cross about it which always makes me laugh.
A hotel you could go back and back to
There are so many! We just got back from Da Licensa in the Altenjo in Portugal. A small, beautiful hotel in the countryside with beautifully curated rooms full of vintage furniture sourced by the French owners. The nature, the peace and quiet and delicious breakfasts… I’m already excited for a return visit. Guana Island and Jumby Bay in the Caribbean are two absolute favourites too. So different in every way, but both made us feel instantly relaxed and we left feeling entirely recharged and zen.
The last podcast you listened to
I listen to The Rest is Entertainment religiously so probably the latest episode of that. I’m a huge cinema and TV lover so I love the nerdy insights behind-the-scenes industry insights. They have brilliant patter too.
The last thing of note you bought yourself?
A big still life of delphiniums by the artist Haidee Becker. A very special piece that has transformed our kitchen.
Who would play you in a film about your life?
I’d like to think a blonde Carey Mulligan would be pretty great. An Education is an all-time favourite I’ve seen dozens of times.
What gets you up in the morning?
The cup of tea my husband brings me every day definitely helps! And my dog Finn.
Do you collect anything?
I have far too many clothes, but I’m not sure I can use collecting as an excuse. I definitely have a weakness for quirky ceramics, be it sculptures, ornaments or tableware. I can’t come back from a trip without a plate/bowl/jug wrapped up in my hand luggage.
I’m a sucker for anything roughly horse or dog shaped and have lots of ceramic fruit dotted around. We also always bring back fridge magnets from wherever we travel to which I have a real soft spot for.
Your most memorable meal
I always find the most memorable meals are probably the ones you might not expect. I went skidooing in Canada years ago on a press trip and managed to come off it round a corner which was thankfully funny more than anything else. By the time we got to the remote log cabin for breakfast we were all starving and freezing. Simple piles of fluffy pancakes, eggs, sausages and coffee in enamel mugs, but we were buzzing with adrenaline, it was dumping down with snow outside and felt like the best thing I’ve ever eaten in my life and I still remember it all perfectly!
Restaurant-wise, Cantina in Sifnos is definitely up for the seafood and sunsets, and I’ve never had a less than perfect mouthful at Osip in Bruton either. We went there the night before we got engaged and have the menu framed at home.
'Havens', a new rug collection designed by Lucy Williams in collaboration with Pelican House, is available to shop now. The range is inspired by three locations close to Lucy Williams’s heart: England, Wales, and Greece
