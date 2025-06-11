Sophia Money-Coutts: How do you turn down another godchild without causing offence?
Sophia Money-Coutts is the new Debrett's and she's here every Wednesday to set some modern etiquette wrongs, right.
Good question and advice that the King and Elton John could perhaps do with, since they have 33 and 10 godchildren respectively.
Listen up, Your Majesties.
To be clear, it is of course an immense honour to be asked to be a godparent to any child. This means a friend trusts you enough to shepherd their little darling through its early life. Me? Really? The person who’s still a bit nervy about handling babies and lets their head loll around like a water balloon?
So yes, an honour, but on the other hand, the modern role of godparent is less about renouncing evil and more about providing presents on birthdays and Christmas, perhaps going to the odd sports day and offering work experience in due course. Not a huge ask, especially if you only have one or two of the blighters, but trickier if you approach double figures. It becomes expensive, time consuming and — for me (with ten godchildren, like Elton) — yet another source of guilt because I never feel like I’m lavishing any of them with enough love and attention.
Hard to turn one down, though, especially when the new parents are perched in front of you, holding their little bundle, looking expectant. Their new baby is the most precious thing in the world (to them). How can you say no to without seeming like a monster?
You could say that you’re hugely flattered, you really are, but you feel like you already have a few godchildren and don’t believe you could devote the due amount of care to another one. Or that you’re an atheist. Or a Lib Dem.
If all else fails, there’s always the Hugh Grant line from About A Boy: ‘You know me,’ says his character, Will, when asked to be a godfather. ‘I'll drop her at her christening. I'll forget her birthdays until her 18th, when I'll take her out and get her drunk and possibly, let's face it, you know, try and shag her.’ That should do the trick nicely.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Sophia Money-Coutts is a freelance features writer and author; she was previously the Features Director at Tatler and appeared on the Country Life Frontispiece in 2022. She has written for The Standard, The Sunday Telegraph and The Times and has six books to her name.
-
-
Express yourself with colour
Code8, based in the heart of Mayfair, offers clients the chance to craft the perfect shade of lipstick. Hetty Lintell, Country Life's Luxury Editor, finds out more.
-
Winchester: The ancient city of kings and saints that's one of 21st century Britain's happiest places to live
Kings, cobbles, secrets, superstition and literary fire power–Winchester has had it all in spades for centuries and is as desirable now as it ever was, says Jason Goodwin.
-
From faithful Fen man to man about town: What it’s like to live in a city for the first time, aged 84
Charles Moseley has lived in a small village in Cambridgeshire for decades, but now he’s made the leap with his wife to the cathedral city of Ely, the subject of his latest book.
-
From the Country Life archive: The St Michael’s Mount Barge long oarsmen
Every Monday, Melanie Bryan, delves into the hidden depths of Country Life's extraordinary archive to bring you a long-forgotten story, photograph or advert.
-
What was Andy Warhol really like? The Newlands House Gallery exhibition shows the artist like never before
The exhibition, in Petworth, West Sussex, shows the many layers behind the artist's public persona.
-
Quirky ceramics, Carey Mulligan and Greece: Lucy Williams's consuming passions
The content creator, and brand ambassador and consultant reveals why she loves stories about 'normal' people and the podcast she listens to on repeat.
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: When is a thank you letter still mandatory and when will a voice note (under a minute, please!) suffice
Sophia Money-Coutts is the new Debrett's and she's here every Wednesday to set some modern etiquette wrongs, right.
-
The Salt Path: The 630-mile trail that saved one couple’s life and inspired Britain to lace up its walking shoes
Raynor and Moth Winn were homeless and battling terminal illness when they made the decision to walk the South West Coast Path — and now Raynor’s best-selling book has been adapted for the big screen.
-
Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Timepiece: Are men really wearing smaller watches?
Chris Hall questions whether the so-called-fashion for tiny tickers is as clear cut as it seems.
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: How do you cater for tiresome guests on Ozempic?
These days it feels as if they world and his wife are on Ozempic, the anti-obesity medication that's been as busy making headlines as it has helping takers shed the pounds.