'These days, they have almost nothing to do with Advent and quite a lot to do with bath oil and mini bottles of perfume': A snob’s guide to advent calendars
Sophia Money-Coutts questions whether advent calendars have gone too far.
When I was small, we were only allowed paper advent calendars featuring religious tableaux. Stables in Bethlehem; cathedrals. That sort of thing.
Picture the Dickensian scene: my siblings and I would excitedly rush to the kitchen every morning to open our little window and find a mere picture of dove or an angel. It was only when I went to boarding school that the thrilling world of chocolate advent calendars was revealed because pupils would give them to one another, although I was a greedy teenager and had usually eaten all my chocolates by the third day of December.
These days, advent calendars have almost nothing to do with Advent and quite a lot to do with bath oil and mini bottles of perfume. Liberty opened the waiting list for their much-feted advent calendar in July; it costs £275 this year and contains items including an eye cream and a La Mer lip balm. Very holy. But it’s not just beauty advent calendars now. Paxton and Whitfield are offering a cheese advent calendar and Fortnum’s is flogging a Scotch whisky advent calendar. You can buy pork crackling advent calendars, and advent calendars stuffed with jam miniatures, and coffee. You can buy advent calendars for your pets. Although first prize for the advent calendar least likely to get the Archbishop of Canterbury’s approval should probably go to LoveHoney’s £79 ‘Enjoy Advent Calendar’, which includes intimate items best left to your imagination, and some wipes. Tis the season to be hygienic, everyone!
We have the Germans to thank for the practice of counting down the days until Christmas. They started it in the 19thcentury, marking the days off on the wall or a religious picture with chalk. Hey presto: 120 years or so later we can now celebrate the approach of the birth of Christ with a bedroom accessory. Honestly, isn’t December tiring enough already?
Paper, I strongly believe, remains the most charming option. You can find pretty, inexpensive ones featuring shepherds and Wise Men and so on via a company called, appropriately, Traditional Advent Calendars. Alternatively, you can find quite posh paper advent calendars on stately home websites. The Chatsworth website has a one of the house all decorated for Christmas. Blenheim has another, featuring the palace covered in snow. The brilliant cartoonist Alison Gardiner has done one of Highgrove featuring a labrador and a pheasant. I don’t imagine either of those were in Bethlehem, but painted animals — in my honest opinion — are more festive than body creams and furry handcuffs.
Country Life's annual (paper) Advent Calendar issue is on sale for one week only, from November 26.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Sophia Money-Coutts is a freelance features writer and author; she was previously the Features Director at Tatler and appeared on the Country Life Frontispiece in 2022. She has written for The Standard, The Sunday Telegraph and The Times and has six books to her name.
-
-
‘Pope Paul V remains a popular effigy today, and gets blown up in Lewes most years’: A five minute guide to England’s wackiest Bonfire Night celebrations
The market town of Lewes in East Sussex has not one, not two, but seven bonfire societies and its celebrations have been labelled the ‘only proper Guy Fawkes night left’.
-
A country house that was the set for one of the best-loved sitcoms of the 1980s is for sale, with 40,000sq ft of space, 39 bedrooms and almost endless potential
Lynford Hall, a vast neo-Jacobean house that's been everything from a country hotel to an agricultural college, has come to the market. Toby Keel tells its story.
-
‘Pope Paul V remains a popular effigy today, and gets blown up in Lewes most years’: A five minute guide to England’s wackiest Bonfire Night celebrations
The market town of Lewes in East Sussex has not one, not two, but seven bonfire societies and its celebrations have been labelled the ‘only proper Guy Fawkes night left’.
-
A handful of Scotland's last available freshwater pearls have been transformed into 'mesmerising' pieces of jewellery
Edinburgh jeweller Hamilton & Inches have been trusted to handle the incredibly rare organic gemstones.
-
Amelia Thomas: The woman who learned to talk to animals
Amelia Thomas, the real-life Dr Dolittle who spent years decoding how animals talk, joins James Fisher on the Country Life podcast.
-
‘So many of us look at the world through our screens and forget to pay attention to the world outside’: Katy Hessel on the world’s great female artists, why free entry to museums matters and her consuming passions
The author of ‘The Story of Art Without Men’ speaks to Lotte Brundle about the dangers of AI, how she fell in love with the art world and why it’s okay that her favourite painting is by a male artist.
-
'My family wore wool at a time when everyone else had cast it off in favour of manmade fabrics': The knitwear pioneer who is one of David Beckham's countryside champions
Julie Harding speaks to Rachel Carvell-Spedding the founder of British knitwear brand Navygrey, and one of David Beckham's countryside champions.
-
What is everyone talking about this week: Why we love period drama
Observers cite a need for escapism, but Will Hosie thinks there's more to our enduring love of a period drama.
-
What links myself, David Beckkam and The King? We all have an affinity for the Aston Martin DB6, a car that has been unfairly punished for not being in a James Bond film
The Aston Martin DB6 is better than the DB5, and I am tired of pretending that it isn't.
-
‘I’m not impressed by an Oxbridge education’: Author Jessie Burton on her acting ambitions, writing ‘The Miniaturist’ and her consuming passions
The Sunday and New York Times bestselling author wrote her debut novel under her desk while temping as a PA for private equity companies. Lotte Brundle meets her.