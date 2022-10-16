16 grand country houses for sale from £450k to £6m, as seen in Country Life

Our regular round-up of some of the best houses for sale in Britain includes a house in Sussex that's an ideal county house for entertaining.

An unapologetically glamorous country house with too many extras to list, from pool and tennis court to gym, games room, home cinema and a separate four-bedroom lodge.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Chauntry House, originally built in 1754, is an exceptional home situated right in the heart of the beautiful village by the Thames.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Over 10,000sq ft for sale in this series of converted barns, with a further agricultural barn included and planning permission for stables.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Spectacular gardens that have been a real labour of love for the outgoing owners are the star of the show at The Old Rectory. Even the name of the village is irresistible: Ducklington.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

An exquisitely restored Grade II listed, former Georgian rectory with majestic period features and immensely inspiring views.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Rustling End Farm is a five-bedroom, Grade II listed characterful farmhouse with three receptions and numerous outbuildings.

For sale with Ashtons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Beautifully presented unlisted period property set in 1 acre, with stunning rural views over the beautiful North Downs.

For sale with Hobbs Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Built in 1999, this well-presented family home has views over the old mill pond and is ideally placed for local amenities.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An attractive and characterful four-bedroom home situated in a highly regarded village, with stunning views across the Dales.

For sale with GSC Grays via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful 17th century former farmhouse, located within an idyllic rural hamlet at the foot of The Chiltern Hills.

For sale with Hamnett Hayward via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Grade II listed thatched cottage with plenty of period features on a plot approaching 1.5 acres, located in Oxfordshire countryside.

For sale with Green & Co via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

This Victorian four-bedroom country house is full of character and charm set within 0.5 acre, with a coach house and chalet annexe.

For sale with Meyers via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A detached, four-bedroom character cottage set in delightful gardens and paddock of 1.1 acres with stunning views and stone barn.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An exceptional, small estate with a handsome B listed Georgian house with secluded garden grounds and parkland. About 29.28 acres.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A delightful 17th century Suffolk farmhouse enjoying a tranquil, edge of hamlet rural setting with ‘big sky’ views.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II listed Tudor cottage with original features and uninterrupted views of Kenilworth Castle and The Elizabethan Gardens.

For sale with Boothroyd & Co via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.