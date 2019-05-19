24 of the finest homes for sale in Britain today, as seen in Country Life

Our weekly look at the finest new homes to appear on the market includes a huge Bedfordshire mansion and a picture-perfect spot in the Scottish Borders.

An impressive Listed Grade II country house set in a stunning position, within an hour of Central London, with permission to convert to a country hotel with spa and conference facilities.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

A Grade II listed five bedroom country house with a self contained two bedroom apartment, in an idyllic village location.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

A historic Grade II listed property situated on the fringes of Llangollen, with extensive gardens and views of the Llangollen Canal.

For sale with Bowen Son and Watson via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A spacious detached three bedroom cottage, with a double garage and private gardens to the rear.

For sale with Robin Jessop via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stunning former water mill with planning permission to convert to a substantial five bedroom family residence.

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An 18th Century seven bedroom, five reception room mill house and former mill, with 4 acres of landscaped gardens and paddocks.

For sale with Michael Graham via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An enchanting four bed stone barn conversion with far reaching views of countryside. Set in 1.88 acres, including a paddock.

For sale with John German via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Brand new four/five bed detached house with far reaching countryside views, on the edge of a convenient East Devon village.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Coveyheugh is a stone-built Victorian country house of circa 4306 sq ft set within its own private and elevated grounds that extend to circa 8 acres. The property offers manageable family accommodation over 3 floors and benefits from a detached fully renovated cottage and a former stable/garage with outlined planning permission offering developmental potential.

For sale with Rettie. See more pictures and details about this property.

Detached 18th Century former post office with glorious garden and views, situated in thriving Wolds village between York and Malton.

For sale with Blenkin & Co via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Elegant eight bed Victorian mansion house in the Ythan Valley, with luxury ancillary accommodation and 7 acres of grounds.

For sale with Savills via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Five bed period cottage with extensive range of outbuildings. Overlooking fields within the picturesque village of Slawston.

For sale with Andrew Granger via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Former racing stables and gallops in Upham. Three dwellings. Various yards with over 40 stables. Includes 223 acres of agricultural land and 251.46 acres in all.

For sale with Giles Wheeler-Bennett. See more pictures and details about this property.

Glandwr sits alongside the River Nevern surrounded by nature, combining traditional appeal and modern luxury.

For sale with West Wales via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Grade II listed five bed house with two receptions and separate studio building. Over an acre, set in a quiet rural location.

For sale with TW Gaze via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Harbourside property in West Wittering with considerable potential in one of the best locations on the south coast, with direct frontage to the main channel of Chichester Harbour and panoramic water views to East Head, Hayling Island and the South Downs.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

Highly desirable, immaculately presented country home. Lovely grounds with courtyard garden, rose garden and productive orchard.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Luxury 4123 sq.ft. bungalow with open plan contemporary layout with five double bedrooms. Set in 4.6 acres with stables and manège.

For sale with Zoe Napier via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Maryfield is a large, stone-built B-Listed Georgian home set within its own private and secure garden grounds. Situated in the popular town of Duns in the heart of the Berwickshire countryside, the property offers manageable family accommodation, stunning garden grounds of about 1.5 acres and a large garden/basement level which could easily be converted into additional accommodation.

For sale with Rettie. See more pictures and details about this property.

Newton Farm is a most exceptional six bedroom detached period property, beautifully presented as a purist English home.

For sale with Alexanders via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Occupying a charming setting below the Cotswold Hills with river frontage and unspoilt views, a six bedroom former Mill with 8 acres.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

The Mansion House Site at Fishwick Mains near Berwick offers a very rare opportunity to build a substantial country house, centred on 9 acres of high and level grassland aboveand immediately adjoining the River Tweed, famous for its salmon fishing. It is a unique and exciting opportunity to totally replace a former riverside Manor Housewith spectacular panoramic river and open country views especially over unspoilt rural land to the Cheviots to the south.

For sale with Rettie. See more pictures and details about this property.

The Old Manse in Edrom is a very special detached Georgian family house in the heart of the Scottish Borders, just outside the popular town of Duns. Comfortable family accommodation in excellent condition over three principal floors, plus beautifully tended garden grounds of approximately four acres. Includes a two bedroom holiday cottage known as The Old Carriage House, a number of outbuildings and a double garage.

For sale with Rettie. See more pictures and details about this property.

The sale of this delightful period farmhouse in peaceful South Somerset also includes two lucrative self-catering holiday cottages.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.