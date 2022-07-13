A clifftop home with quite possibly the best sea view in the south west — and its own private beach

If water views are what you're after, it doesn't get much better than Bar Lodge, which can be found nestled in the clifftop overlooking the sea at the mouth of the Kingsbridge Estuary.

The panoramic views from every room at clifftop Bar Lodge at Sharpitor are a massive draw, as is its proximity to the glorious South West Coast Path and South Sands beach (a five-minute walk), from which ferries run to popular Salcombe, with its watersports and yachts.

All the main rooms in this Edwardian villa have access to a sun terrace or balcony, with four bedrooms upstairs and a one-bedroom annexe on the lower ground floor with separate kitchen, shower room and sitting room.

The property, currently on the market via Marchand Petit with a guide price of £2 million, could benefit from some light modernisation and decorating, but nothing major is needed to elevate this into an even more appealing home.

Well-established gardens lead to a footpath and private beach, and the Georgian market town of Kingsbridge is six miles away.

Salcombe: What you need to know

Location: Situated in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Salcombe is located in the South Hams, about 6 miles south of Kingdsbridge and just under 20 miles from Totnes, where trains run to London Paddington.

Atmosphere: The popular seaside town has been a favourite among holiday-makers for years thanks to its sheltered tidal harbour that is lined with golden sandy beaches and clear waters. It is sailing, boating, watersport paradise that boasts an impressive selection of shops — from gift shops, a popular local bakery (try and find a better pain-au-raisin), fudge shop, gin shop, numerous sailing and clothing retailers, plus restaurants, pubs and cafes.

Things to do: Get out and enjoy the water in whatever floats — sail, paddle board, kayak or rent one of the little tenders from the Salcombe harbour and explore the many little coves that line this stretch, or head out further afield in search of empty beaches. The southwest coast path provides a scenic — often hilly — walking route which should not be missed. Head to Bantham to surf and Bigbury beach where you can cross to Burgh Island at low tide for a pint at the Pilchard Inn.

Schools: Salcombe Church of England Primary School, Charleton Church of England Academy and Marlborough with South Huish Church of England Primary School are rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. For secondary, there is Kingsbridge Community College.

