A small estate nestled in private woodland, with equestrian facilities and a beautiful stone-built annexe

Beechtree Lodge sits in the heart of some five acres of paddock and gardens.

A sandstone rarity from the 18th century, Grade II-listed Beechtree Lodge, near Nether Alderley, is more of a mini estate than one single home, with a large annexe offering three further bedrooms (therefore, six in total).

Overall, the property offers 3,500sq ft of living space, which already comes with planning permission to extend to more than 4,000sq ft. Beechtree Lodge is listed with Jackson-Stops for £1,690,000

Sitting in the heart of some five acres of paddock and gardens, the properties are ideally suited for a large family and are situated in a private woodland setting.

Inside, there’s something of a mix of styles — particularly with the fittings and furnishings as things are presented right now — but there is a wealth of period features, from beams and leaded windows to stone-built fireplaces.

The annexe is worth a special mention, particularly for its main living space with stone walls and a pitched, timber roof.

The gardens and grounds include a Grade II-listed kennels, landscaped gardens centred around an ornate pond and stables, should the new owners be interested in equestrian pursuits.

The property is tucked away on a private cobbled lane and enjoys far-reaching views and direct access to a bridleway, providing enviable off-road hacking.

Nether Alderley, Macclesfield: What you need to know

Location: The village of Nether Alderley is on the A34, a mile and a half from Alderley Edge. The village is 20 miles from Cheshire and its links to Manchester and Liverpool. The market town of Macclesfield is seven miles away on the River Bollin, on the edge of the Cheshire Plain, with Macclesfield Forest to its east.

The village of Nether Alderley is on the A34, a mile and a half from Alderley Edge. The village is 20 miles from Cheshire and its links to Manchester and Liverpool. The market town of Macclesfield is seven miles away on the River Bollin, on the edge of the Cheshire Plain, with Macclesfield Forest to its east. Atmosphere: Medieval Macclesfield is heralded for its sense of community, outside the hustle and bustle of larger cities but within easy assess of Manchester.

Medieval Macclesfield is heralded for its sense of community, outside the hustle and bustle of larger cities but within easy assess of Manchester. Things to do: The Peak District National Park is a short drive from property and offers limitless walking and cycling opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts.

The Peak District National Park is a short drive from property and offers limitless walking and cycling opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts. Schools: Nether Alderley has its own primary school, rated good by Ofsted.

