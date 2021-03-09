Wiltshire is an ideal place for people seeking country houses for sale with real bucolic charm, while still being easily accessible to most parts of the country. We take a look at some of the best homes for sale right now in the county.

This magnificent Georgian-style country house dates back to 1833 and is set in 22 acres.

It boasts its own spring water and river, topiary gardens, tennis court and paddocks.

There are five bedrooms with excellent views of the grounds.

A former mill, this handsome home is positioned on its own island.

Both the Mill Stream and River Wylye run through the garden and fishing rights come with the property.The mill pond and river contain good size trout and grayling.

It has a fascinating history and is recorded in the Domesday Book as rendering 10 shillings.

This period farmhouse in Cotswold stone features beamed ceilings and flagstone floors.

There are mature gardens, two paddocks, stables and a tennis court.

It has three reception rooms and four bedrooms, offering ample family accommodation

This handsome 18th Century Georgian home was originally a working watermill.

It occupies a central position in Downton, located on the fringes of the New Forest National Park.

The landscaped gardens include a bridge leading to the property’s very own island.

Grade II listed, this mid 19th century house is situated in the attractive village of Teffont Magna.

It’s beautiful garden features a stream and a backdrop of open fields.

Teffont Magna lies in the Nadder Valley, which is an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

This charming home is set above the River Avon valley in a secluded position between Bath and Bradford-on-Avon.

There are four bedrooms, three reception rooms and a kitchen with stable door looking over the garden.

The boundaries of the pretty garden are largely local stone walls and hedges.

Coggswell is a gorgeous Grade II listed Tudor house with a walled garden and stabling, set in 5.5 acres.

It has seven bedrooms and three reception rooms, plus a one-bedroom annexe.

Character features include elm floorboards, flagstone flooring, Tudor-arched fireplaces and studded plank doors.

