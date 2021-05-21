The grain silo that dreamt it was a fine country house

This stunningly distinctive property is constructed from two former grain silos and has been transformed into a tasteful and free-flowing home.

Stubwood Granary is not your typical country house. Nor is it your typical barn conversion; instead, this unique property is created from two former farm grain silos, and the result is one of the most unusual houses for sale in Wiltshire. It’s currently on the market with Knight Frank at a guide price of £1.95 million.

The current owners who undertook this project — that lends itself more to something seen on Grand Designs — wanted to preserve the history of the area by transforming the granaries — which have long been a part of the landscape of this countryside — and turn them into a home that is both spacious, modern and yet completely in keeping with the structure in which it sits by combining agricultural, utilitarian farming architecture with a flowing, open-plan living space.

Set in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in the Wiltshire/Berkshire countryside, the five bedroom house is spread over three storeys and boasts 360 panoramic views of the surrounding farmland and rural landscape, which is further emphasised thanks to the height of the building.

Whilst the exterior of the property very much retains a utilitarian, functional skin, inside is another story.

A large atrium-style entrance hallway welcomes you into the property, which flows into the open-plan, bespoke kitchen, which features large curved walls. Double sliding doors lead onto the open-plan dining area which opens up onto a raised terrace with views out over the garden and pond.

An impressive spiral staircase — made of glass and steel — not only harmonises with the material from the original structure, but also allows plenty of natural light to flood the property over the first and second floor.

A circular living room and two double bedrooms can be found on the first floor, whilst the magnificent circular master suite, complete with a vaulted ceiling and unbeatable views over the surrounding countryside, is found on the second floor. Also on the second floor is another double bedroom, vaulted wet room, plus either a bedroom or study with a mezzanine space.

In addition to the main house is also a double garage with an annexe, which offers plenty of versatile space, plus a large storeroom on the ground floor (should you ever need space to store your grains!)

Stubwood Granary is currently on the market via Knight Frank at a guide price of £1.95 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for more details.

Hungerford: What you need to know

Location: The house is located about two miles south of Hungerford, close to the village of Shalbourne.

Atmosphere: Shalbourne has a village shop, local pub and a village school and the larger market town of Hungerford is a short drive away.

Things to do: Hungerford is home to many antiques shops and independent boutiques. It also has numerous pubs, tea rooms and restaurants as well as great rail links directly to London Paddington via national rail services.

Schools: There are several good primary schools in the area, including Hungerford Primary school, John O’Gaunt Primary school and Hungerford Nursery School Centre for Children which was voted outstanding in its ofsted inspection.

