A glorious medieval hall in Norfolk with England’s largest brick-built Tudor barn, a moat, and nine acres

At Hales Hall near Norwich, you can live a fairytale life in this seven bedroom home that's positively bursting with history.

There’s nothing quite like a proper Tudor house. As well as providing large open spaces for living and entertaining, they are steeped in history — what stories can these buildings, with their delicate pink brickwork and ancient timbers tell us?

As fine an example as you will see is Hales Hall, a seven-bedroom Grade I-listed Tudor house in nine acres near Loddon in Norfolk, jointly on the market with Savills and Blue Book Agency for £3.9m. Built by Sir James Hobart, Attorney General to Henry VII, one vast wing of the original house, which was constructed in the late 15th century, is all that remains.

By the 1960s, the property had fallen into agricultural use until it was bought by the Read family in 1971, who spent the next 30 years restoring it. Their efforts were improved upon when Hales Hall was purchased by historic building renovators Sheppard Day, which retrofitted the house with 21st-century conveniences, yet preserved the atmosphere and details of its 15th-century origins.

Over the past seven years, it has been under the care of the current vendors, who have, according to Lindsay Cuthill of Blue Book, ‘continued the work to breathe new life into this medieval masterpiece’.

Standing in the grounds to the south of the main house is the Great Barn, which, at 184ft, is the largest brick-built Tudor barn in England. Featuring 180 characterful ‘loophole’ windows once used for defence, it now operates as a venue for events, including hosting up to 48 weddings per year. The barn has underfloor heating, a fully equipped commercial kitchen, sound system and bar with adjoining wine and beer barrel store.

The eye-catching windows have polycarbonate glazing to reduce ‘sound break out’. Last used in December 2021, the gross income generated from the estate that year, including weddings and short-stay lettings, totalled £493,000. ‘Considerable potential exists to further increase returns, if desired,’ notes Natalie Howlett-Clarke of Savills in Norwich.

Hales Hall is for sale with Savills and Blue Book for £3.9 million. For more information and pictures, click here