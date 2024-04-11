An unlisted Arts-and-Crafts home in one of Cornwall’s most desirable villages

Ven Ayr in Lelant is a six-bedroom beauty in the village of Lelant that boasts beautiful interiors and south-east facing gardens.

When you live most of your adult life in a place as small as the United Kingdom, you start to think you know every place and every thing. That is, of course, an absurd idea, but working here, you do often find yourselves in the realm of the absurd. Thankfully, this country is so dense and diverse, that there is plenty still to be discovered. For example, I had never heard of the seaside village of Lelant in Cornwall, but having looked at some pictures, I think it might now be one of my favourite places.

I might just be saying that because I was completely taken in by Ven Ayr, in (you guessed it) Lelant, next to St Ives, which is for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for £2.25 million. More often than not, the houses that float across the Country Life Online Property Desk (CLOPD) in this part of the world are targeted as ‘vacation homes’, but this looks like somewhere you would never dare leave.

Ven Ayr is unlisted and designed in the Arts-and-Crafts style, both things we love here at the CLOPD. It comes with six bedrooms, and over 5,400sq ft of living space in total, which includes three reception rooms, a study, a ‘sun room’ with sublime views of the surrounding landscape.

The interiors have also been recently renovated and restored to a very-high standard, with soft pastels on the walls, a George Robinson kitchen. Outside, a detached garage block offers up space to park your car, as well as two separate spaces — one is a gym, the other a games room.

Lelant itself obviously has all the amenities you could ever need within walking distance, including sublime beaches, while the tourist favourite town of St Ives is a few miles to the north.

Ven Ayr is for sale for £2.25 million. For more information and pictures, click here